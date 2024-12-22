Paul Third: Why January’s window of opportunity is now vital for Aberdeen

It is doubtful whether there has been a more pressing need to hit the ground running than the one facing new Aberdeen head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida.

The Portuguese was promoted from international scout to heading up the Dons’ recruiting process.

He faces a growing to-do list as his new employers’ struggles on the field deepen with each passing game.

If there were any doubts prior to the weekend, Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Hibernian confirmed what many are beginning to suspect – this Dons team is running on empty.

The Dons’ loss to Hibs was self-inflicted

Saturday’s collapse to the Hibees was a perfect case in point.

From a rousing start the Dons raced into an early lead when Topi Keskinen, who looked a more influential figure on the left wing rather than the right, cut in from the wing before firing his side into a deserved lead.

But Aberdeen could not build on their promising opening.

Instead, they hit the self-destruct button not once, not twice, but three times.

Slobodan Rubezic got the ball rolling with a fresh air swipe that allowed Martin Boyle to run in behind and set-up the equaliser.

Boyle then left Rubezic’s central defensive partner, Gavin Molloy, bamboozled as he ghosted past the Dons defender before whipping in a cross to the back post for his side’s second.

Aberdeen’s hopes of getting back into the game were then dashed again as Leighton Clarkson inexplicably passed the ball straight to Hibs midfielder Nectarios Triantis.

One pass later Boyle was through on goal to slot home the visitors’ third and, even with 40 minutes remaining it was game over for the home side.

The Reds look devoid of belief

Pittodrie has been an intimidating venue for opposing teams this season but with the boos starting to ring out again, the tide is in danger of turning against Aberdeen from their own.

It’s not hard to see why.

From being a team no-one wanted to face, Jimmy Thelin’s side is displaying the worrying traits of being a softer touch after putting together a run of six games without a win.

There are a few factors behind this worrying development. As referenced in this column a week ago, the goals against column is increasing at an alarming rate.

A free-scoring Dons side of a few weeks ago was able to offset that but the goals have dried up in the attacking third at the worst possible time.

As a result, the dominant, high-energy, relentless Aberdeen of August through to November has been replaced by one that looks not only weary but devoid of confidence too.

The well is in danger of running dry at Pittodrie.”

A lull after the incredible start to the campaign was to be anticipated at some point but no-one expected this.

We’re not quite in the bubble’s burst territory but there’s little doubt some reinflation would not go amiss at the minute.

That’s where de Almeida comes in.

Aberdeen FC will be busy in January transfer window

Thelin’s former assistant at Elfsborg knows how the Dons boss works.

More importantly, he not only believes in Thelin’s methods, but the feeling must clearly be mutual given the Aberdeen manager has reunited with a former trusted lieutenant at Pittodrie.

Let’s hope so because the well is in danger of running dry at Pittodrie.

Thelin has spoken of his three-year project, and the Swede has done brilliantly to get the most out of what he has.

But to continue pushing forward player development alone is not enough. Further investment is required.

Fresh legs, more competition for places, a stronger backline and a proven finisher, are not only needed, they are essential to provide an injection of confidence back into the team.

January has been a typically quiet month for Aberdeen under chairman Dave Cormack’s tenure, but the big welcome afforded to de Almeida suggests that pattern will change in the first transfer window of 2025.

If it doesn’t, it is going to be a very long second half of the season.