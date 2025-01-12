Highland League digest: Brora Rangers, Strathspey Thistle and Turriff United do business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League digest: Brora Rangers, Strathspey Thistle and Turriff United do business

We round up the latest news in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Tom Kelly, pictured, and Brora Rangers team-mate James Wallace have signed contract extensions.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay believes Tom Kelly and James Wallace’s best years are still ahead of them after they signed contract extensions until the summer of 2027.

Right-back Kelly and attacker Wallace, both 24, have penned new deals to stay at Dudgeon Park.

Former Ross County man Kelly joined the Cattachs in September 2020, while Wallace – who has previously played for the Staggies, Morton and Dumbarton – signed in the summer of 2021.

During his time at Brora, Wallace has had to overcome two cruciate ligament injuries.

Manager Mackay said: “They’re both playing at a high level as it stands but they’ve still yet to reach their peak years so we think there’s more to come from them.

“Tom has been an integral part of our team for a number of years now.

“He offers a lot both defensively and offensively when he’s able to get forward and help create opportunities.

James Wallace celebrates scoring for Brora.

“We challenged James this season to try to become a regular and to create and score more goals and he’s done that.

“You hate to see a player with the talent James has got struggling with injuries through no fault of his own.

“He’s shown resilience to come back from two major setbacks, but he’s done well this season and long may it continue.

“I’m delighted to get them both tied up for another two years.”

Strathspey deal in duo as Turriff sign youngster

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle duo Scot Docherty and Stephen Rennie have penned contract extensions until the end of the season.

Midfielder Docherty joined the Grantown Jags in the summer, while defender Rennie returned to Seafield Park at the start of October.

With their contracts up this month both players have now committed to Strathspey for the rest of the campaign as they bid to climb off the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Turriff United have signed 17-year-old striker Ritchie Massie.

The teenager joins the Haughs club from junior side Dyce and has penned a three-and-a-half year deal.

Turra have said Massie will initially feature in their under-18 and under-21 teams as well as being loaned out for the remainder of this season.

