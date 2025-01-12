Highland League digest: Brora Rangers, Strathspey Thistle and Turriff United do business

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay believes Tom Kelly and James Wallace’s best years are still ahead of them after they signed contract extensions until the summer of 2027.

Right-back Kelly and attacker Wallace, both 24, have penned new deals to stay at Dudgeon Park.

Former Ross County man Kelly joined the Cattachs in September 2020, while Wallace – who has previously played for the Staggies, Morton and Dumbarton – signed in the summer of 2021.

During his time at Brora, Wallace has had to overcome two cruciate ligament injuries.

Manager Mackay said: “They’re both playing at a high level as it stands but they’ve still yet to reach their peak years so we think there’s more to come from them.

“Tom has been an integral part of our team for a number of years now.

“He offers a lot both defensively and offensively when he’s able to get forward and help create opportunities.

“We challenged James this season to try to become a regular and to create and score more goals and he’s done that.

“You hate to see a player with the talent James has got struggling with injuries through no fault of his own.

“He’s shown resilience to come back from two major setbacks, but he’s done well this season and long may it continue.

“I’m delighted to get them both tied up for another two years.”

Strathspey deal in duo as Turriff sign youngster

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle duo Scot Docherty and Stephen Rennie have penned contract extensions until the end of the season.

Midfielder Docherty joined the Grantown Jags in the summer, while defender Rennie returned to Seafield Park at the start of October.

With their contracts up this month both players have now committed to Strathspey for the rest of the campaign as they bid to climb off the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Turriff United have signed 17-year-old striker Ritchie Massie.

The teenager joins the Haughs club from junior side Dyce and has penned a three-and-a-half year deal.

Turra have said Massie will initially feature in their under-18 and under-21 teams as well as being loaned out for the remainder of this season.