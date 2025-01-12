Neighbours raise privacy concerns about penthouse plans for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week has seen the temperature and snow plummet.

So it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a warm cuppa and read this week’s planning roundup.

Neighbours have raised concerns over plans to transform an Elgin town centre building.

An Elgin shop could be given a little makeover.

Meanwhile, work is proposed in Elgin’s Tesco store.

But first, we look at the latest on new life for former site of Buckie police station.

APPROVED: Changes to site of former Buckie police station

Construction can now get under way to build new homes at the former Buckie police station site.

In 2023, the building was demolished.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller cleared the site.

What is happening to the site?

Last year, we revealed Milne Property Developments Limited’s plans to build five three bedroom homes at the site.

In the July, planning officials gave planning permission.

This week, building standard officials have given the go-ahead for work to start.

The houses will be laid around a central courtyard which will be served by a single vehicular point onto Police Lane to the North.

According to the approved building warrant, the work could cost around £562,657.80.

Meanwhile, each home will include a sun lounge, private garden and two parking spaces including a disabled parking space.

History of Buckie police station

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community.

Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

SUBMITTED: Elgin shop makeover

Businessman Arul Palaniappan wants to make changes to an Elgin convenience store.

The work proposed at Family Shopper in New Elgin include alterations to form a beer cave and soft drinks cave.

Meanwhile, there will also be changes to frontage, signage and general alterations.

According to the building warrant, the work could cost around £70,000.

S Reid Design is representing him in the process.

SUBMITTED: Work at Elgin Tesco

Tesco wants to carry out £10,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to form additional self service checkouts at the shop on Blackfriars Road.

OBJECTIONS: Penthouse apartments vision for Elgin town centre building

In December, we revealed Tulloch of Cummingston wanted to transform Commerce House on South Street to house 28 new apartments.

The proposals include 18 luxury flats and six serviced apartments.

Meanwhile, existing flat roof access structure will be replaced with a Mansard roof to accommodate four penthouse apartments with roof balconies.

The transformation will also include a basement area gym facility for residents.

History of the building

The traditionally-built three-storey office block had previously been leased by Johnston Carmichael.

Before the accountancy firm left for a new state-of-the-art office space at site 14A at the Elgin Business Park.

In November, the building was sold for £500,000 at auction.

Auctioneers Acuitus had promoted the building as a “potential redevelopment opportunity” with a guide price of £100,000.

What do neighbours think of the proposed transformation?

Neighbours have raised privacy concerns over the penthouse apartments.

One said the balconies would affect people’s privacy by overlooking gardens and homes.

They say adding another storey to the building would make it “even more imposing and ugly”.

Another neighbour said the new floor would produce a building that towers over other residential buildings and be out of place in the area.

They added: “The proposed designs are not in keeping with adjacent listed buildings and heritage buildings.”

Someone in the process of buying a home nearby was “concerned” the extra floor and balconies could impact the look of the property and cause a privacy issue for close by homes.

However, they insisted they only have issue with the extra floor being added and not with turning the property into flats.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups: