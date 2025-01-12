Neighbours raise privacy concerns about penthouse plans for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours raise privacy concerns about penthouse plans for former Johnston Carmichael headquarters in Elgin

The latest Moray planning round-up also includes new homes at former Buckie police station site and changes to an Elgin shop.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of an Elgin town centre building which could be turned into apartments. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Drawing impression of an Elgin town centre building which could be turned into apartments. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week has seen the temperature and snow plummet.

So it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a warm cuppa and read this week’s planning roundup.

Neighbours have raised concerns over plans to transform an Elgin town centre building.

An Elgin shop could be given a little makeover.

Meanwhile, work is proposed in Elgin’s Tesco store.

But first, we look at the latest on new life for former site of Buckie police station.

APPROVED: Changes to site of former Buckie police station

Picture when demolition work was taking place at the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Construction can now get under way to build new homes at the former Buckie police station site.

In 2023, the building was demolished.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller cleared the site.

What is happening to the site?

What the new homes might look like!

Last year, we revealed Milne Property Developments Limited’s plans to build five three bedroom homes at the site.

In the July, planning officials gave planning permission.

This week, building standard officials have given the go-ahead for work to start.

The houses will be laid around a central courtyard which will be served by a single vehicular point onto Police Lane to the North.

Proposed layout for plot one home at former Buckie police station site.

According to the approved building warrant, the work could cost around £562,657.80.

Meanwhile, each home will include a sun lounge, private garden and two parking spaces including a disabled parking space.

History of Buckie police station

The former Buckie police station pictured before it was demolished.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community.

Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

In 2013, police moved into new premises. Image:DC Thomson/ Design team

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

SUBMITTED: Elgin shop makeover

New Elgin store. Image: Google Maps

Businessman Arul Palaniappan wants to make changes to an Elgin convenience store.

The work proposed at Family Shopper in New Elgin include alterations to form a beer cave and soft drinks cave.

Meanwhile, there will also be changes to frontage, signage and general alterations.

According to the building warrant, the work could cost around £70,000.

S Reid Design is representing him in the process.

SUBMITTED: Work at Elgin Tesco

Tesco
Tesco in Elgin

Tesco wants to carry out £10,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to form additional self service checkouts at the shop on Blackfriars Road.

OBJECTIONS: Penthouse apartments vision for Elgin town centre building

Our scoop on the vision for the former Johnston Carmichael building. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

In December, we revealed Tulloch of Cummingston wanted to transform Commerce House on South Street to house 28 new apartments.

The proposals include 18 luxury flats and six serviced apartments.

Commerce House on Elgin’s South Street.

Meanwhile, existing flat roof access structure will be replaced with a Mansard roof to accommodate four penthouse apartments with roof balconies.

The transformation will also include a basement area gym facility for residents.

What the transformation could look like. Image: Tulloch Of Cummingston Ltd

History of the building

The traditionally-built three-storey office block had previously been leased by Johnston Carmichael.

Before the accountancy firm left for a new state-of-the-art office space at site 14A at the Elgin Business Park.

Our coverage about their departure. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

In November, the building was sold for £500,000 at auction.

Auctioneers Acuitus had promoted the building as a “potential redevelopment opportunity” with a guide price of £100,000.

What do neighbours think of the proposed transformation?

Neighbours have raised privacy concerns over the penthouse apartments.

One said the balconies would affect people’s privacy by overlooking gardens and homes.

They say adding another storey to the building would make it “even more imposing and ugly”.

Drawing impression of the proposed transformation.  Image: Tulloch Of Cummingston Ltd

Another neighbour said the new floor would produce a building that towers over other residential buildings and be out of place in the area.

They added: “The proposed designs are not in keeping with adjacent listed buildings and heritage buildings.”

New vision for the building.  Image: Tulloch Of Cummingston Ltd

Someone in the process of buying a home nearby was “concerned” the extra floor and balconies could impact the look of the property and cause a privacy issue for close by homes.

However, they insisted they only have issue with the extra floor being added and not with turning the property into flats.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

