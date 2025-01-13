EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein says Hearts must beware another Scottish Cup shock to Highland League opponents against Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein says Hearts must beware another Scottish Cup shock to Highland League opponents against Brechin City

We spoke to former Scotland manager Levein ahead of this week's Scottish Cup meeting between two of his former clubs.

By Callum Law
Hearts legend Craig Levein, pictured at Glebe Park during his time with Brechin City.
Hearts legend and former Brechin City advisor Craig Levein has warned the Jambos they could be shocked by Breedon Highland League opposition again if they underestimate the Hegdemen.

The Highland League leaders welcome the Jam Tarts, who are 11th in the Premiership, to Glebe Park on Friday (7.45pm kick-off) in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hearts have suffered at the hands of Highland League opposition before, with Brora Rangers famously defeating them 2-1 at Dudgeon Park in this competition in March 2021.

Of the current Hearts squad, only Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Stephen Kingsley were with the Tynecastle club then – and only Halkett played against the Cattachs.

As a player, Levein made 401 appearances for Hearts, and also had two spells as manager of the Edinburgh club, as well as a stint as director of football.

Brora tie is warning for Hearts

In more recent times, the 60-year-old spent and two-and-a-half years as football advisor to the Brechin board, prior to returning to management with St Johnstone in November 2023.

Levein also played in the last Scottish Cup meeting between Hearts and Brechin in the fourth round in February 1985, when the Jambos won a replay at Tynecastle 1-0 following a 1-1 draw at Glebe Park.

Looking ahead to Friday’s encounter, the former Scotland and Dundee United boss said: “Brechin have nothing to lose and that can make it tough, because all the expectation will be on Hearts to win.

“Hearts have experienced being on the end of a shock recently against Brora.

“Although the current management and most of the players weren’t at the club when they lost to Brora, I’m sure it will be brought up this week.

“That’s a recent reminder to Hearts that if you don’t perform at the levels required then the upset can happen.

“If Hearts think it will be easy, they could end up with egg on their face.

“It’s funny how it works that, after 40 years, the clubs are meeting again in the Scottish Cup.

“We needed a replay back then – which shows it’s not always plain sailing in these sort of ties!

“There’s enough warnings there for Hearts. If they go into the game thinking it will be easy, it’s a potential banana skin.”

Levein’s Highland League highlights

Levein got involved at Brechin following their relegation to the Highland League in 2021 and still looks back with fondness on his involvement in north football.

He added: “When Kevin Mackie became chairman, he asked me to come in and give some advice to the board and help them find a manager.

“I loved being involved with Brechin, I met a lot of really good people around the Highland League – volunteers who do a lot for their communities and their clubs.

“The role at Brechin was one of the best jobs I’ve had in football – the only downside was I didn’t get paid for it – but I tried to make up for it by having a few gin and tonics in the Highland League boardrooms!”

