Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Steven Mackay talks up Brora Rangers’ squad ahead of Banks o’ Dee clash; Turriff United and Inverurie Locos make signings

Steven Mackay reckons his squad could be the most talented in Brora Rangers’ history but says they need to prove it by winning the Breedon Highland League.

The Cattachs are preparing for another test of their title credentials today when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Third-placed Brora have two games in hand on second-placed Dee – who they trail by a point – and leaders Brechin City, who are seven points clear of the Sutherland side.

Manager Mackay played in the team that won Brora’s first Highland League title in 2014 and retained it the following year.

In his first spell as Cattachs boss he led them to the championship during the Covid-19 disrupted 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

‘The proof will be in what this squad can achieve’

However, he feels the squad Brora have assembled this season is as good as anything they’ve had before.

Mackay said: “I think this is the most talented squad Brora’s had. In terms of ball players, players who are technically good and who will take the ball in tight areas I think it’s got the edge on anything we’ve had before.

“However, that’s only my opinion, the proof will be in what this squad can achieve and what it can win.

“You’re judged on the league titles and cups that you win, not on talent. Previous Brora squads did a great job of winning things and that’s something we’re aiming to emulate.

“The squad that won the league in 2014 and 2015 had a resilience and a defensive solidity that this current team needs to match.

“But when you talk about talent, particularly in the forward areas, I think in the current squad we’ve got more depth.

“The team of a decade ago was more resolute, but that’s something we’re working towards now. If we could get close to what that team had we’ll give ourselves a good chance in the league.

“We’ve had a lot of tests against the teams that will be in and around us competing for the league.

“So far this season we’ve competed really well in those games and shown the battling qualities and mental resilience you need in those games.

“Hopefully it can continue against Banks o’ Dee, we need to show our title credentials by getting a result.”

Dee look for valuable points

Banks o’ Dee have won their last seven matches in all competitions and co-manager Josh Winton says they’re determined to keep themselves in the title hunt.

He added: “We’ve been on a good run and there have been spells recently where we’ve been right at it.

“Last Saturday (1-0 Scottish Cup win against East Fife) was probably the most complete performance we’ve had over a full 90 minutes.

“We’ve played a lot of midweek games already this season which means you have to manage the squad. But in the last four to six weeks we’ve been at the levels we would expect.

“We need to keep ourselves within touching distance of Brora and Brechin so it’s a very important game for us because we want to stay as close to them as we can.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle attacker Craig Cormack has retired.

The former Rothes and Keith player signed for the Jags in August but has decided to hang up his boots due to work and family commitments.

Buckie are missing Ryan Fyffe, Fraser Robertson and Lyall Keir for Lossiemouth’s visit to Victoria Park. The Coasters welcome back Owen Loveland and Ryan Stuart but Stuart Knight is suspended.

Keith face Deveronvale at Kynoch Park, but are without Ryan Robertson, Craig Gill and Jake Stewart. Murray Esson is suspended for the Banffers and Sean McIntosh is still sidelined.

Gavin Morrison is Clachnacuddin’s only absentee for the Grant Street Park clash with Forres Mechanics. The Can-Cans are missing Charlie Macdonald.

Nairn County have secured winger Sam Gordon on a contract extension until the summer of 2027 ahead of their game against Wick Academy at Station Park.

The 25-year-old has made 86 appearances for the Wee County and bagged the winning goal in last season’s North of Scotland Cup final. Jack Henry and Brandon Sinclair are out for Wick.

Josh Race is suspended for Strathspey Thistle’s game against Fraserburgh at Seafield Park with the Broch set to be at full strength.

Turriff secure striker

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have bolstered his attack by signing striker Mackenzie Taylor.

The 19-year-old joins Turra on a three-and-a-half year contract from Junior Premier League side Rothie Rovers. Taylor could make his debut against Rothes at Mackessack Park in the Breedon Highland League this afternoon (2pm kick-off), subject to SFA ratification.

Meanwhile, midfielder Keir Smith, 25, has joined Rothie on a short-term loan as he steps up his recovery following a year out with a knee injury. Fellow midfielder Alfie Knox, 19, also moves to Rothie from Turriff on an 18-month loan.

Cummings said: “Mackenzie is somebody we’ve liked for a while and we’re really happy to sign him.

“Mackenzie has done well for Rothie and he’s got a really good attitude. He wants to keep improving and hopefully we can provide him with that platform.

“Alfie will spend 18 months on loan at Rothie, we feel it will be good for him because he’ll be able to play a lot of matches and then he can come back and be a Turriff player.

“For Keir it’s another step forward in his rehabilitation, hopefully in a couple of months he’ll be ready to come back and be involved for Turriff.”

Owen Kinsella has also signed a contract extension to keep him at Turriff until the summer of 2027.

This afternoon United are missing Ewan Clark, Connor Grant, James Chalmers, Max Foster and Jack McKenzie for the clash with Rothes. Derek Thomson will be in charge of the managerless Speysiders.

Hamilton arrives at Locos

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson is thrilled to have added Brendan Hamilton to his squad.

The 18-year-old left back joins on loan from Aberdeen for the rest of the season and could make his debut for the Railwaymen against Huntly this afternoon at Harlaw Park.

Hamilton, who is a Northern Ireland Under-19 international, has previous Highland League experience after spending the second half of last season on loan at Banks o’ Dee.

Donaldson said: “We’re delighted to bring Brendan in. We’ve lost Logan Johnstone, who has moved to Australia, so Brendan will definitely come in and help us.

“Brendan’s a good young player who is eager to play games and hopefully we can help him with that.

“He’s been training with the first-team at Aberdeen which will have helped him, hopefully we can get him games to allow him to push on further.

“If Brendan does well with us it should set him up for playing at a higher level in the future. I would also like to thank Aberdeen for their assistance with this transfer.”

For today’s game Inverurie welcome back Milosz Ochmanski, Cole Donaldson, Reuben Skea and Josh Buchan, but are without Greg Mitchell and Sam Burnett.

The Black and Golds have Alex Thoirs, Fraser Hobday, Jamie Michie and Owen Morris missing.

Ward sees benefits of Formartine switch

Robert Ward wants his loan spell at Formartine United to be mutually beneficial.

The attacker – who is preparing to face Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City at Glebe Park this afternoon – has joined the Pitmedden side from Peterhead until January.

Ward has made 10 appearances for the Blue Toon this term, but started just once.

The 23-year-old has previously played for Inverurie Locos and Turriff United in the Highland League and is keen to make his mark at Formartine.

Ward said: “I’ve spoken to the manager Stuart Anderson a few times over the years and we’ve always got on well and he’s always come across well.

“For me it was about trying to go somewhere to get minutes on the pitch. Hopefully this move can help me and Formartine.

“I’ve struggled to establish myself in the team at Peterhead this season, but when I’ve had opportunities here and there off the bench I think I’ve done OK.

“I’m familiar with the Highland League, there are a lot of talented players at this level and a lot of talented players within Formartine’s squad.

“I’m excited to try to get back playing regularly and hopefully I can help Formartine while I’m here and they can help me.

“There’s a lot to play for at Formartine, there’s still the Aberdeenshire Shield and the Highland League Cup to come and we’re also up towards the top end of the league.”

Formartine are fifth in the table ahead of facing table toppers Brechin and Ward added: “Brechin are a really good side, but I’d expect a close game.

“I feel like we’ve got the firepower to beat any team on our day.”

Hedgemen have high standards

Meanwhile, Fraser MacLeod admits Brechin have dropped below their best lately.

However, the midfielder believes that shows the high standards the Hedgemen have set.

Brechin returned to winning ways against nine-man Huntly in the Scottish Cup last weekend having lost to Forres Mechanics and drawn with Brora Rangers prior to that.

MacLeod, 23, said: “We’ve maybe been a wee bit off it recently and we’ve had boys missing which hasn’t helped.

“But we’ve got everyone back now which helps and in fairness we’ve only lost one game this season so we’re still doing well.

“When you’ve reached a certain standard you don’t want to dip below that. We want to hold ourselves to the highest standards we can.

“These are the sort of games where you can send out a bit of a statement if you win, Formartine are a really good side so it would be a big result if we can win.”