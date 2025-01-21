Pizza plans for empty Union Street phone shop closed for more than SIX years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pizza plans for empty Union Street phone shop closed for more than SIX years

The former Vodafone shop has lain disused at a prime spot on Aberdeen's high street since 2018.

By Chris Cromar
Image shows the empty shop on 92 Union Street.
The unit has been empty for more than six years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A prominent empty store on Aberdeen’s Union Street which has lain empty for more than six years could soon be brought back to life.

Stonehaven businessman Hafiz Mubarik Hussain wants to turn the former Vodafone store on 92 Union Street into a restaurant, with takeaway options.

The unit has been vacant since August 2018, and is flanked by other disused shops on either side.

92 Union Street.

The unit was last used as a Vodafone store. Image: CBRE.It’s located in the central part of the Granite Mile, which is undergoing the “biggest project of its kind in 200 years”.

The site is also just across from the £40 million food and drink market, which is expected to open next year.

The central stretch of Union Street was dug up last spring. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

What do we know about the new Union Street restaurant plans so far?

Documents reveal the restaurant will have 29 seats and a pizza oven.

Our Union Street bosses hailed the 1,321 sq ft shop as being in a “prime location“, surrounded by established high street names such as McDonald’s and Sports Direct.

92 Union Street.
The building is located in the central area of the Granite Mile. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

It comes as business leaders in the city launch a fresh drive to halve the empty units plaguing the high street by offering “unique” perks to entice traders.

One of those is having the first year of the tenancy rent-free and with reduced rates.

Bob Keiller.
Bob Keiller is the chairman of Our Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Last year, empty units on Union Street decreased from 48 to 34, with group leader Bob Keiller hoping to cut this down to 20 by the end of this year.

You can find out more about the plans here.

