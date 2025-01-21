Pizza plans for empty Union Street phone shop closed for more than SIX years

A prominent empty store on Aberdeen’s Union Street which has lain empty for more than six years could soon be brought back to life.

Stonehaven businessman Hafiz Mubarik Hussain wants to turn the former Vodafone store on 92 Union Street into a restaurant, with takeaway options.

The unit has been vacant since August 2018, and is flanked by other disused shops on either side.

The unit was last used as a Vodafone store. Image: CBRE.It’s located in the central part of the Granite Mile, which is undergoing the “biggest project of its kind in 200 years”.

The site is also just across from the £40 million food and drink market, which is expected to open next year.

What do we know about the new Union Street restaurant plans so far?

Documents reveal the restaurant will have 29 seats and a pizza oven.

Our Union Street bosses hailed the 1,321 sq ft shop as being in a “prime location“, surrounded by established high street names such as McDonald’s and Sports Direct.

It comes as business leaders in the city launch a fresh drive to halve the empty units plaguing the high street by offering “unique” perks to entice traders.

One of those is having the first year of the tenancy rent-free and with reduced rates.

Last year, empty units on Union Street decreased from 48 to 34, with group leader Bob Keiller hoping to cut this down to 20 by the end of this year.

You can find out more about the plans here.

Read more: