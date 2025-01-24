Highland League preview: EVERY game covered as Brora Rangers sign Matthew Wright and Turriff United recruit Glen Donald

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay reckons he’s recruited a natural goalscorer after landing Matthew Wright ahead of their clash with Fraserburgh.

The Cattachs, who top the Breedon Highland League, have signed striker Wright from Nairn County ahead of Saturday’s encounter with the Broch at Dudgeon Park.

Wright began his career at Ross County, but had a loan stint at Brora between August 2021 and January 2022 and scored 21 goals in that period.

Since then the 22-year-old has had spells with Montrose, Falkirk and Elgin City in the SPFL as well as Brechin City in the Highland League.

Wright joined Nairn last summer and netted nine times for the Wee County. With Brora captain Jordan MacRae set to miss the remainder of the season manager Mackay is thrilled to have bolstered his attacking options.

He said: “Matthew is similar to Jordan in the respect that he’s hungry for goals.

“He won’t go wandering around the pitch, he gets in the box and will sniff out opportunities.

“That’s what we need. We’ve had Shane Sutherland, Connor Bunce and Tony Dingwall playing in that number nine position, but it’s not as natural to them.

“Matthew is a natural goalscorer and he proved that the last time he was at Brora on loan.

“Since then he’s gone on a bit of a journey and been at a few clubs, I think he needs a settled home now where he can enjoy his football and he’ll get plenty of opportunities with us.

“I’m confident he’ll score goals for us and hopefully we’ll see that in the coming weeks.

“Matthew’s a number nine, he’ll get opportunities in that position and it will be up to him to grasp his chance.”

Cattachs chase another key result

Brora are a point ahead of Brechin at the top of the table having played a game more and Mackay is determined to stay at the summit.

He added: “Fraserburgh are always a dangerous side, but it’s one of these games where you need to find a way to get a result, particularly at this stage of the season.

“There are 14 games left and every one is a cup final.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie is hoping they can rise to the occasion once again at Dudgeon Park.

The Broch have prevailed on their last four visits to Brora, but Duthie says that counts for nothing on this occasion as they return to league duty following last weekend’s memorable Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.

Duthie said: “The great experience we had in the Scottish Cup is put to bed and now it’s a test for the boys to see how they’re able to refocus.

“We’ve been on a decent run, before playing Rangers we hadn’t lost in 12 games, but we know we’ll need to be at our best to get anything against Brora.

“We can take some confidence from our recent record at Dudgeon Park, we’ve played well on those days and carried some luck at times.

“However, that doesn’t count for anything on this occasion. It does give the players belief they can win and shows what they’re capable of.

“But we’ll need to recreate the level of performance from previous games otherwise we’ll get nowhere near Brora.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle v Brechin City (2pm kick-off) at Seafield Park is subject to an 11am inspection. The Grantown Jags have brought midfielder Daniel Whitehorn back to the club and he could feature, while the Hedgemen are without Euan Spark and Anthony McDonald.

Fraser Robertson is Buckie Thistle’s only absentee for their Victoria Park clash with a full strength Clachnacuddin.

Formartine United host Nairn County at North Lodge Park, but are missing Paul Campbell and Kieran Adams. Wee County interim boss Brian Macleod is minus Fraser Dingwall and Kenny MacInnes, while Alan Pollock is doubtful.

Shaun Morrison is unavailable for Forres Mechanics, who welcome Inverurie Locos to Mosset Park. Greg Mitchell and Jay Halliday return for the Railwaymen.

Brodie Christie, Baylee Campbell and Ryan Farquhar are out for Lossiemouth, who play Keith at Grant Park. Craig Gill, Jake Stewart, James Brownie, Callum Robertson, Ryan Spink and Joey Wilson are sidelined for the Maroons.

Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee was moved from Friday night to Saturday and Jack Mitchell returns for the Banffers, while Iain Vigurs is clear of suspension for the visitors.

Donald has part to play with Turriff

Manager Warren Cummings believes new signing Glen Donald can be a key player for Turriff United.

The defender has joined Turra on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Dyce ahead of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League game against Huntly at Christie Park.

Donald had a short stint in the Highland League last season with Inverurie Locos, but after joining at the start of last term the 26-year-old returned to Dyce in November 2023.

United boss Cummings is looking forward to working with Donald and said: “Glen’s strong, aggressive and mobile.

“He’ll be good for us defensively defending our box and then with attacking set pieces hopefully he can chip in with some goals and be a threat.

“We’re delighted to have brought Glen to the club. Glen had a short spell in the Highland League and maybe from his perspective he’s got a point to prove.

“But we just want him to come in, show what he’s capable of and do a job for us.”

Turriff have released Jack McKenzie. The midfielder joined United in January 2022, but was transfer-listed in October 2024 and hasn’t featured for United since.

Meanwhile, Huntly’s James Connelly is hoping they can put a good run of form together to increase their chances of finishing in the top six.

The Black and Golds got back to winning ways against Rothes last weekend and are currently seventh in a congested table.

Defender Connelly, 23, said: “We should be ready to go and push on after a win like last weekend’s.

“We want to aim to be in the top six, but anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“You don’t want to slip up too often because you’ll fall away quite quickly so we’ll just try to keep ticking along.”

Manson ready for crucial clash

Wick Academy and Rothes haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Breedon Highland League since the first day of the season – but their managers are desperate for a shut-out when the sides meet.

It’s third bottom v second bottom at Harmsworth Park on Saturday, although the fixture is subject to a morning inspection.

Wick are three points ahead of Rothes and have a better goal difference, while bottom side Strathspey Thistle are a point further adrift.

Scorries boss Gary Manson doesn’t want to be pulled closer to the foot of the division with a defeat against the Speysiders.

Academy are winless in eight matches with their last clean sheet in the league coming when they beat Fraserburgh 2-0 in their opening fixture on July 27.

Manson said: “At the start of the season you don’t expect a home game against Rothes in January to be crucial.

“But unfortunately that’s where we are and it’s become a crucial game in the context of our season.

“The players are well aware that it’s a game we need to go out and win.

“We haven’t been good at keeping clean sheets and it’s frustrating, Rothes have threats but hopefully we can snuff them out and our attackers will take over.”

Sharp seeks confidence boost

Rothes are without a win in five and boss Ronnie Sharp has called on them to sharpen up at both ends.

He said: “A win would give everyone at the club a lift. We need to try to stop conceding as many goals, but scoring first and getting ahead in a game would also help.

“It would boost the confidence and give us something to hang onto because when we fall behind you can see the confidence sap out of the boys.

“Although we need to stop conceding we also need to score more because that takes the pressure off defensively.”