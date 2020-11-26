Robbie Deas credits experienced team-mates with helping him settle into Caley Thistle backline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas feels his more experienced colleagues have helped him to settle seamlessly into Inverness’ new look backline.

Deas joined Caley Jags on a three-year contract in the summer, and has started all but one match for John Robertson’s side since making the switch from Celtic.

Although Deas has had previous loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Cowdenbeath, the 20-year-old admits he is still learning the demands of senior football in the Championship.

Deas has credited Danny Devine, who returned to Inverness in the summer following stints with Partick Thistle and Dunfermline, and former Hearts defender Brad Mckay, with helping to ease him into the Highlanders’ side.

Deas said: “Both Brad and Danny are very experienced pros. They have played a long time in the game and have done well.

“I learn from both of them and I have enjoyed playing with them so far.

“You need to be ready to play with whoever. It’s not down to just having that one partnership because anything can happen.

“They are both different players with different strengths and weaknesses I can learn and pick up on.

“They are both good talkers and both have looked after me well since I came in.

“We’ve still got Lewis Toshney who is out injured, and he has been talking to me as well.

“It’s really important the boys talk me through what I can do better and what I can pick up on.

“All the boys are brilliant. It was a big step for me moving up here, but I’m loving it so far. With the Covid stuff it’s a bit difficult at times, but it’s a lovely city and a great club. We are well looked after.

“I’m really happy to be here.”

Inverness recorded their second league victory of the season in their 2-0 triumph against Raith Rovers on Saturday, which leaves them just a point adrift of the play-off places after five games.

Deas welcomed the victory over the high-flying Kirkcaldy side, having felt his side had been hard done by in previous matches.

He added: “We needed to get that win. It’s a bonus to get the clean sheet. It was well deserved as Raith Rovers didn’t threaten too much, but when they did we stood up to the challenge and did well to stop them.

“I feel like we have been unfortunate. We have done well at times, but we have sometimes not taken our chances and lost some cheap goals.

“It’s a new team, and pretty much a new back four including myself. It’s all about gelling, and I feel like as the games have gone on we’ve been getting more confident as a team.

“In the game we have lost against Dunfermline there was not much between the teams, and even in both games against Hearts at Tynecastle I felt we were quite hard done by.

“It’s just fine margins. I feel if we brush up on that we will kick on.”

Inverness have no game this weekend having been eliminated from the Betfred Cup, with Deas hoping the Highlanders’ squad is fresh for the trip to Queen of the South next Friday.

Deas added: “It puts us in good stead. We’ve got a good run of games coming up, which we think we can take three points from.

“We’ve got a free week, but the hard work continues and we look forward to the next game against Queen of the South.

“We will be looking to get the full squad back. We’ve got a long week of training, we will get a chance to rest the legs but we will still be keeping sharp.”