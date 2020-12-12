Caley Thistle’s Roddy MacGregor relishing midfield test against former Scotland international Charlie Adam

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roddy MacGregor is expecting one of his toughest midfield challenges so far when the Caley Thistle youngster comes up against Dundee’s Charlie Adam today.

Inverness host a sixth-placed Dark Blues side just two points behind them today, with John Robertson’s men looking for a victory which could move them back into the play-off places.

MacGregor has been a standout performer in Caley Jags’ side this season, having played a crucial part in their three straight wins ahead of today’s fixture.

Having made 37 senior appearances, the 18-year-old is relishing the prospect of coming up against former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Adam, who joined hometown club Dundee in the summer.

Although MacGregor is full of respect for the 35-year-old’s career, he is aiming to help the Highlanders continue their recent form.

MacGregor said: “He probably will be one of the best I’ve played against. He has so much quality.

“He’s been at the top level for a long time.

“We’re just going to play our game and not get too focused on Dundee at all.

“We’ll obviously look at their strengths and all that, but we’re just going to try to play our game and do as well as we can. Hopefully we can carry the momentum on.

“When you come up against players of that kind of quality you are obviously going to pick up a thing or two from them.

“They have been in the game for so long and are so experienced. It will be really good to challenge myself against players like that.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

MacGregor has formed a promising partnership with former Dundee United midfielder Scott Allardice, with each having chipped in with two goals so far this term.

With a number of midfielders returning to fitness following injury, such as Sean Welsh, James Vincent and David Carson, MacGregor is hopeful the added competition can bring the best out of him.

He added: “I didn’t know a great deal about Scott before he came, but he’s quickly proven he is well up to the standard of the league and he’s playing really well, chipping in with goals now too.

“We’re both just trying to keep our places in the team with boys coming back in.

“We just need to fight for our places and, hopefully, stay in the team.

“Competition is what you need. That’s what pushes you to be better.

“It’s great we’ve got that, not just in midfield, but in most positions we’ve probably got two or three who can play there.

“That always brings you on and training has been really good and competitive. That’s all you can ask for, really.

“Going into the season, obviously, I’d no clue there were going to be that many injuries.

“You need to take your chance when you’re young and older boys are out.

“You have to stake your claim and do as well as you can to make sure it doesn’t pass you by.

“I feel like I’ve done that now, so hopefully I can keep going and stay in the team.”

Having got off the mark for his hometown team with goals against Raith Rovers and Queens, MacGregor is remaining coy about his goalscoring targets for the rest of the campaign.

On the counter against Queens, he added: “I was buzzing just to contribute with any sort of goal, just to help the team.

“It was a good game to score a goal in. I was happy with my performance and the goal added to that, but I was just really happy for the team as well.

“I’m just taking it one game at a time. I’ve got target myself, but I won’t say anything.

“I’m just trying to help the team as much as I can, scoring goals and getting assists.

“Anything else is a bonus.”