Brad McKay: Inverness should be second in Championship, not sixth

Brad McKay believes Inverness are in a false position in the Scottish Championship table.

Caley Thistle fell to sixth after a dispiriting 2-1 loss at Alloa and McKay reckons the Highland club’s performances this term are not reflected by their league placing.

The 27-year-old said: “We should be higher in the league. If we didn’t drop two points against Dundee and throw it away against Alloa we would be sitting on 16 points in second place.

“After the first goal we took our foot off the gas.

“It is the fundamentals of football. When you go 1-0 up you should get a lift and you should be pressing for the second to kill the game off.

“You have to stand up and be counted when things go against you.

“This league is absolute madness. Everyone beats each other and results crop up that you are not expecting.

“No disrespect to Alloa, but I am sure people would not have expected the result to go their way.

“Fair play to the boy (Murray), he put one into the top corner.

“They got a boost from it and we can’t really afford to let that happen.”

McKay refused to blame goalkeeper Mark Ridgers for the slip which resulted in Robert Thomson’s winner.

The former Hearts defender added: “Their second goal is a goalkeeping error.

“The big man has been fantastic for us and he does not need to be told.

“Goalkeepers are hard enough on themselves at the best of times.

“Ridgers has been excellent for the last couple of years.

“He has set high standards for himself.

“Forwards miss chances and defenders make mistakes, but when the keeper makes an error it ends up with a goal.

“It is disappointing we ended up losing the game that way.”