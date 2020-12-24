John Robertson says Caley Thistle must be prepared to adapt to “gluepot” Cappielow surface

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has warned his players to prepare for a “gluepot surface” when they make the trip to Cappielow to face Morton on Saturday.

Inverness are looking to get back to winning ways after a five-match unbeaten run was ended by last weekend’s 2-1 defeat away to Alloa Athletic.

The far from lush condition of the Greenock surface came to Robertson’s attention following Ton’s 2-0 win over Queen of the South on Saturday.

Although Robertson is typically keen to encourage his players to pass the ball on the deck, he says Inverness’ players must be prepared to mix it up in their bid to claim three points.

© SNS Group

Robertson said: “It was a terrific session on Tuesday ahead of Saturday.

“We took them to the worst part of Fort George that we’ve trained on previously and mashed it up a bit more, and it still looks like Wembley compared to what we’re going to play on this Saturday.

“The surface at Cappielow is not in good condition whatsoever, it’s a very muddy pitch.

“We may have to look at a completely different approach altogether for this weekend.

“Going down to a gluepot surface at Cappielow is going to be a test of character and mental strength.

“We may not be allowed to play our passing game because it will be physically impossible, but at the same time we have told the players that if it’s on they pass it, and if they have to be more direct at times they have to adjust.

“This is one of the pitches we will have to adjust on.”

Saturday’s fixture marks the start of a three-game week for Inverness, which is followed by a home match against Dunfermline on Tuesday and a trip to Arbroath the following Saturday.

Inverness had strength on their bench against Alloa on Saturday, with the likes of Sean Welsh, James Vincent, David Carson, Aaron Doran, Nikolay Todorov and Daniel MacKay among the substitutes.

© SNS Group

Robertson insists he will ring the changes throughout the busy schedule, hinting at making at least two alterations for the trip to Inverclyde.

He added: “We’re proactive, and we have three tough games coming up in a week.

“Regardless of the result last weekend we would have still come into this week thinking we cannot play the same team three times running.

“That is especially the case given the surface will sap the strength of our players.

“We were always going to look at that anyway, but we’ve already said that there are some good players on our bench that need a start.

“Therefore, if the players drop from the standards that they set previously, then they’re in danger of losing their place.

“We’ll be making changes, some because of the surface and the way we may have to adapt our style on Saturday, and others because they dropped from the standards they are required to be at.

“It will be a quick turnaround, because the team that starts on Saturday will be different from the team that starts on Tuesday, and that will be different from the team that starts at Arbroath.”

Robertson is content the players coming into the side will be ready to blend seamlessly back into action, and he added: “Looking at Saturday, we had seven new players basically in the team. The lads coming in have been part of the fixtures for the past season and a half, so we are hopeful the continuity can be there.

“The lads coming in have to maintain the standards the lads before them have set.

“If we carry on from how we have done in training the last couple of days we should be fine.”