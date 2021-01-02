Caley Thistle historian Ian Broadfoot dies aged 73

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle historian Ian Broadfoot has died at the age of 73, the club has announced.

Mr Broadfoot had recently been honoured with life membership of the club in recognition of his long service as historian and statistician.

He recently published Milestones and Memories, a book to mark the club’s 25th anniversary.

Mr Broadfoot kept player statistics for every season the club has played since its formation in 1994.

Big news in Scottish football! No, not that. This is bigger. My Dad’s book is out. Finally. ‘Milestones & Memories’ is full of anecdotes and stats about the 25 years of @ICTFC. And that includes young Ryan Christie and his dad, Charlie. Buy it now, please. https://t.co/Je12IVKPX6 pic.twitter.com/v5RcS4qBfG — Julie Broadfoot • Photographer (@juliebee) November 13, 2020

He died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after taking ill at his home in Perth on Boxing Day.

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison said: “This is terribly sad news and is a shock to everyone at the club.

“Ian was a magnificent supporter of the club and kept the most meticulous records as our statistician and historian.

“We recently honoured Ian with life membership in recognition of the tremendous contribution he made to Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, capped by his second book, Milestones and Memories, which brilliantly captures our history.

“I know how honoured and humbled Ian was to receive this recognition.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Our deepest sympathies go to his wife and daughter at this very sad time.”

A native of Glasgow, Mr Broadfoot took an active interest in Caley Thistle when he moved north through his work as a Chartered Surveyor.

He joined the club’s management committee in June 1995 and helped establish the merchandise operation.

Despite moving away from Inverness to Perth, the proud supporter maintained close ties with the club and continued to keep extensive team and player records.