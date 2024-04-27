Sean McAllister kept watching brief on Caley Thistle during rehab at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean McAllister kept watching brief on Caley Thistle during rehab at Everton

The on-loan midfielder is "100% ready" for crunch weekend Championship showdown at Dunfermline.

By Paul Chalk
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Sean McAllister., who is on loan from Everton. Image: SNS

Midfielder Sean McAllister had Caley Thistle’s Championship survival battle in mind as he recovered from injury at Everton.

The Northern Ireland under-21 starlet, who is on loan from the English Premier League club, spent six weeks battling back from a thigh injury following four successive starts for Inverness since his deadline day switch in January.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson had ruled the creative player out for the remainder of the campaign and was stunned when he returned to the Highlands last week.

A twisted knee saw Aaron Doran replaced by McAllister in Friday’s 1-0 home defeat against Raith Rovers, and the 21-year-old is set to start at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday as they bid to stay out of ninth place in their penultimate game.

McAllister delighted to be back at ICT

McAllister confirmed he’s ready for action.

He said: “I am feeling good. I went back to Everton for my rehab, and it went well, so I came back to Inverness quicker than I thought.

“I was not too sure whether I’d be able to come back this season, but I was glad when I heard I’d be coming back up for the last few games.

“I just wanted to get back as quickly as possible and make sure I was fully fit. I am feeling 100% now.

“When I was at Everton, I was watching as many (Inverness) games as I could.

“The team had been playing well, but just not getting results.

“We create a lot of chances in games, but it’s just about taking maybe two or three chances.”

Confidence high ahead of Pars clash

An Inverness win at sixth-placed Dunfermline allied with Queen’s Park losing at relegated Arbroath, would keep the Highlanders safe and send the Spiders into the play-offs.

McAllister explained confidence is high as they bid to get over the finish line.

He added: “All the lads are feeling very good going into Saturday’s game. Hopefully we can come away with the three points.

“If we get three points it will really push us on before the last game of the season against Morton.”

ICT should not be eighth in league

Although he’s made just six appearances for ICT, McAllister has seen enough from his short-term team-mates to believe they belong in the Championship, not League One.

He said: “We should not be where we’re at right now. Some games have just not gone the way we’ve wanted them to go.”

Inverness have drawn all three games with Dunfermline this season. The Pars need one more point to confirm their place in next season’s Championship.

