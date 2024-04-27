Sean McAllister kept watching brief on Caley Thistle during rehab at Everton

Midfielder Sean McAllister had Caley Thistle’s Championship survival battle in mind as he recovered from injury at Everton.

The Northern Ireland under-21 starlet, who is on loan from the English Premier League club, spent six weeks battling back from a thigh injury following four successive starts for Inverness since his deadline day switch in January.

ICT manager Duncan Ferguson had ruled the creative player out for the remainder of the campaign and was stunned when he returned to the Highlands last week.

A twisted knee saw Aaron Doran replaced by McAllister in Friday’s 1-0 home defeat against Raith Rovers, and the 21-year-old is set to start at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday as they bid to stay out of ninth place in their penultimate game.

McAllister delighted to be back at ICT

McAllister confirmed he’s ready for action.

He said: “I am feeling good. I went back to Everton for my rehab, and it went well, so I came back to Inverness quicker than I thought.

“I was not too sure whether I’d be able to come back this season, but I was glad when I heard I’d be coming back up for the last few games.

“I just wanted to get back as quickly as possible and make sure I was fully fit. I am feeling 100% now.

“When I was at Everton, I was watching as many (Inverness) games as I could.

“The team had been playing well, but just not getting results.

“We create a lot of chances in games, but it’s just about taking maybe two or three chances.”

Confidence high ahead of Pars clash

An Inverness win at sixth-placed Dunfermline allied with Queen’s Park losing at relegated Arbroath, would keep the Highlanders safe and send the Spiders into the play-offs.

McAllister explained confidence is high as they bid to get over the finish line.

He added: “All the lads are feeling very good going into Saturday’s game. Hopefully we can come away with the three points.

“If we get three points it will really push us on before the last game of the season against Morton.”

ICT should not be eighth in league

Although he’s made just six appearances for ICT, McAllister has seen enough from his short-term team-mates to believe they belong in the Championship, not League One.

He said: “We should not be where we’re at right now. Some games have just not gone the way we’ve wanted them to go.”

Inverness have drawn all three games with Dunfermline this season. The Pars need one more point to confirm their place in next season’s Championship.