Raith Rovers’ Covid-19 outbreak leaves Caley Thistle match in doubt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle’s Championship encounter with Raith Rovers is in major doubt following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Kirkcaldy club.

Raith have applied to the SPFL for the match to be postponed, after the outbreak affected the Fife outfit’s playing and backroom staff.

Raith are now awaiting a response, with any postponement prolonging Caley Jags’ wait for a game which stretches back to their 1-1 draw against Dunfermline on December 29.

A statement from Raith Rovers said: “The club is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst the playing and backroom staff.

“We have applied to the SPFL for postponement of this Saturday’s match v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and are awaiting a response.

“In the meantime, we are co-operating fully with the appropriate authorities.

“Further updates will follow.”