Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Caley Thistle’s Scott Allardice is happy with his new contract – but would be happier if his team stopped dropping points.

Allardice penned a contract extension until 2023 last weekend, having been an ever-present in the side since his arrival from Waterford in the summer.

However, the ex-Dundee United man has grown frustrated with Caley Thistle’s inability to turn draws into wins, with missed opportunities against Morton and Arbroath in the last 10 days.

With postponements putting the Caley Jags out of action for a month, they had a backlog of games to catch up on to claw themselves back into play-off contention. They have two further matches to catch up on, against Alloa Athletic and Queen of the South, with six points separating them from Dundee in fourth.

However, Inverness have not won in their last five games and Allardice insists he wants to be part of a winning side after signing his new deal.

He said: “I am delighted to stay here, it has been great for me coming here and playing games. But I want to be part of a winning team but we have been dropping too many points and we need to start picking up three points.

“The gaffer has told me to go and express myself. But I know I need to keep adding to my game to keep improving. I think here I have the platform here to do that, I just need to keep working hard every day.

“I honestly believe we can be at the top of the table but it is fine saying that when we’re not doing it. But at times in games we are playing some nice stuff but we’re lacking that cutting edge. That is why we’re coming away with draws rather than wins.”

Allardice has been left frustrated by Caley Thistle’s lack of cutting edge, which was on show again against Arbroath.

The 22-year-old fears if they do not rectify it then it could cost them a chance at the play-offs.

© SNS Group

He added: “We’re not cutting teams open, we’ve been toothless at times and not getting that goal to kill the game. Then they hit the post and we are leaving ourselves exposed at times.

“If we can get that balance we will be alright, but we need to punish teams and we are not doing that.

“Could it cost us a place in the play-offs? 100 per cent, you look at this league and you can put a run together by winning games, but we need to turn these draws into wins. Draws are no good for us, we want to get into the play-offs but by doing that we need to get three points.