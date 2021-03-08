Fan view: Caley Thistle have hit poor form at the wrong time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

It was just a couple of weeks ago I wrote in this column that I wasn’t sure whether I should be looking up or down in the table as there was so little between so many of the teams.

A couple of wins, I wrote, could push Caley Thistle up into promotion play-off contention while a couple of defeats might have us more focused on relegation issues.

Today, there might be one or two glass half-full types who are still gazing upwards in the league table, but not me I’m afraid.

I think Inverness are now in some difficulty.

If you look back over the last two or three months you will see that they have only won one out of their last 11 games.

That’s poor. Yes, they have also drawn a few games in that period but slowly but surely they are being sucked closer to the bottom of the league.

© SNS Group

On Saturday they came up against the Championship’s bottom club Alloa Athletic, for the third time this season.

The first game had resulted in a win for the Wasps at the Indodrill and recently there was a hard fought 2-2 draw in Inverness.

So, Alloa must have gone into the game fancying their chances of taking something from it, which they did.

It might have only been a point but that means that Caley Thistle have only taken two points out of a possible nine from the league’s bottom team.