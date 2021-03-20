Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann is grateful to the club’s board for allowing him to strengthen his coaching staff with Billy Dodds.

McCann was joined in a temporary role at Inverness by his former Rangers team-mate Dodds, who had been doing media work since his departure from Ross County in 2017, last weekend.

His first game as part of the coaching staff was the midweek 1-0 win over Raith Rovers, which was only the club’s second win in 14 games.

McCann thanked chief executive Scot Gardiner and chairman Ross Morrison for their backing, which has allowed him to bolster his temporary staff after taking over from John Robertson.

He said: “The club have been really supportive. I’m proud first of all they asked me to help me them out, but then the support you’re going to get from the board.

“Scot plays a very hands-on role. He’s here every day. If he’s not looking up then he’s seeing me away late at night. A lot of work goes on behind-the-scenes.

“Scot has provided me with the opportunity of bringing Billy in, as did Ross as well. I’d come in when we’d lost two coaches; if there was someone available to me who I could trust and work within the group, they’d make the funds available.

“That’s really important you get that support from the board because you all have to be going in the same direction.”

© SNS Group

Dodds was assistant to Jim McIntyre at Ross County, helping them escape relegation in 2015 and then win the League Cup a year later. They also secured a top-six finish in 2016.

McCann reckons the new Caley Thistle coach is already starting to have an impact on the players.

He added: “I think Billy has made a big difference coming in to the group. That’s us up to four coaches again with Ryan (Esson), Barry (Wilson) and myself.

“Billy is enthusiastic and I knew what I was going to get with him coming. I think the players have received him well.

“It certainly wasn’t easy (getting him involved). Same as myself, at this time of year people have got certain plans and commitments ,so it was about making things right that would work for Billy.

“It was difficult for me coming in to a new group and a totally new environment. Me being here has helped Billy come in and helped him feel comfortable immediately.”

🙌 Daniel MacKay's goal to seal all three points against Raith Rovers 🎯 Mark Ridgers with the assist! pic.twitter.com/Q0nQOBNSP5 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 17, 2021

Caley Thistle take on Dunfermline Athletic this afternoon and McCann has been looking to add to the squad with loan signings.

Anthony McDonald returned to the club last month, after having a loan spell at Inverness in 2018-19, but was subsequently sidelined by injury.

McCann added: “I’ve been trying really hard to get us some help. But it’s been really difficult. I’ve been asking lots of questions and making lots of phone calls.

“We’ve got a limited window of time and a limited window of use. We’ve not given up hope on that, but, if we don’t, we’ve got one or two boys coming back into the fold getting a bit of fitness that can hopefully see us through.”