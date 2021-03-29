Fan view: Productive week changes Caley Thistle’s season – and Scott Allan addition shows they’re giving promotion a real go

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

After the wins at Raith and Dunfermline, last week proved just as productive for Caley Thistle.

Yes, the victory at Buckie was an almighty struggle that rather got forgotten about with the events at Brora the same night.

The important thing is they are through to the next round and a game with Ross County on Friday.

What team hasn’t occasionally struggled against opposition from lower leagues in the cup competitions? They all have, and the important thing is simply getting through to the next round, even if it is ugly.

I had my concerns about Saturday’s game with Arbroath as Inverness have had their struggles with the Red Lichties in recent times.

A tough and close game seemed inevitable and that’s exactly what we got.

Thankfully, Inverness prevailed on this occasion through Nikolay Todorov’s goal, and the last couple of weeks have certainly changed Caley Thistle’s position in the league.

Three wins and three clean sheets have pushed Inverness into a far better place.

The spectre of relegation is much less of a worry, though I still think they might fall a bit short of getting to the play-offs. However, they are very definitely still in with a chance.

I think Caley Thistle fans were all rather taken aback on Saturday at the news that Scott Allan had arrived on loan from Hibs for the rest of the season.

© SNS Group

Neil McCann is clearly showing he can be quite persuasive when dealing with the club’s board. In a way it seems quite an unusual acquisition at this late stage of the season, but it’s also quite an ambitious move.

It looks like Inverness are willing to give it a real go in what is left of the season and Allan should add an extra touch of experience and quality in the middle of the park.