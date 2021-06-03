Brad McKay makes moves from Caley Thistle to League One side Falkirk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Jags defender Brad McKay has completed his switch to League One side Falkirk.

The Edinburgh-born centre half, who joined the Highlanders in the summer of 2015 from St Johnstone, and he’s racked up more than 150 games for ICT.

The former Hearts youth player was last week linked to a switch to the Falkirk Stadium.

✍️Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Brad McKay! 👉 https://t.co/lx6hngypDX pic.twitter.com/1aEW7uFcck — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) June 3, 2021

McKay is one of the first signings made by another former Caley Thistle player.

Paul Sheerin, who left Aberdeen last week, is the new Falkirk boss, as the Bairns look to regroup after a late slump saw them go from red-hot title favourites at the top of the table to a team which missed out on the promotion play-offs.