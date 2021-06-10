Caley Thistle chief Scot Gardiner explains reasons for 1,000-limit for season tickets due to Covid tier system

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have issued a season ticket update, with the tier system meaning that there is currently a 1,000 sales limit.

ICT’s chief executive officer Scot Gardiner said the Championship club are poised to react to any announcement from the Joint Response Group of the SFA/SPFL.

The latest update came out on Wednesday night and Gardiner explained the work going on behind the scenes in preparation for the new season.

He said: “We would first of all like to thank the fans for their patience at the moment.

“I took the view that following the difficulties that all football clubs and fans faced last season, we should await the official update from the Joint Response Group of the SFA/SPFL before announcing anything regarding our season tickets.

“This update came through to all clubs last night and, as things currently stand, and following last night’s update, we would be allowed to accommodate up to 1,000 seated fans at each game, if we remain in tier one.

Attendance levels could be doubled if Inverness drops to tier zero

“Should we enter into tier zero, then up to seated 2,000 fans seated are allowed.

“In both instances, this would be subject to the appropriate distancing as prescribed by the JRG/Scottish Government

“We have been running different models in relation to what impact the JRG update may have on Caledonian Stadium and these included the different distancing possibilities and the potential amber/red zones in the main stand.

“Now we have had the information in writing, these models can be clarified over the coming few days with a further announcement and sale date sometime next week.

“At that stage, we will also supply a frequently asked questions document alongside the announcement/sales date.”

Caley Jags fans thanked for being patient

Gardiner added: “As I said at the beginning of this statement, on behalf of the board and all of the staff here at Caledonian Stadium, I thank you for your patience and continued support.

“I hope you will understand that we would rather learn the lessons of last season alongside the most updated JRG information before we announced our season ticket offering.”

Same testing rules, yet 12,000 fans inside Hampden on Monday

It has been pointed out by some Inverness fans, notably from the Wyness Shuffle podcast, that the Scottish Government are guilty of hypocrisy.

Around 12,000 fans will be inside Hampden Park for the Scotland v Czech Republic Euro 2020 opener on Monday, despite Glasgow remaining in tier two.

ICT will have to carrying out Covid testing three times per week, which is the same as tier two areas where only 500 fans are generally allowed.

Update from the Scottish JRG – only 1000 fans will be allowed into grounds for the foreseeable future in tier 1 with ICT now having to test 3 times per week. Tier 2 areas are only allowed 500 fans with the same testing rules. Hypocrisy from the government? — The Wyness Shuffle (@TheICTPodcast) June 9, 2021

With the expectancy being that the demand will exceed that 1,000 limit, a ballot system could be put in place.

However, that switch down to tier level zero would raise the allowed attendance level to be doubled, thereby accommodating all ICT season ticket holders.

The current limit of 500 supporters to be allowed into stadia in tier two levels would almost certainly rule out away days for fans.