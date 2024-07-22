Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson prioritising League One preparation

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson insists getting set for the League One kick-off next month is the goal as they chase back-to-back Premier Sports Cup wins.

Inverness were 3-0 weekend winners at home to League Two opponents Bonnyrigg Rose, which came a week after a 1-0 loss amid a decent display at Annan Athletic.

On Tuesday night, Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath visit on the back of their 3-0 defeat at home to Annan, which followed an opening-day Group D 2-0 defeat against Premiership Dundee.

Arbroath, who are the favourites to win League One having dropped down from the Championship with ICT, cannot reach the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Yet, Inverness can give themselves a chance of doing so, should they win on Tuesday and get an unexpected point or three against top-flight Dundee at Brechin this weekend.

Momentum is manager’s main target

Ferguson would love the chance to progress, but stressed getting off to a flying start in the league from August 3 matters more.

He said: “We want to qualify from our group, but it looks like that won’t happen unless we win our last two ties against Arbroath and Dundee.

“Our priority is League One. We want to win games, because we know what happens when you lose.

“We were the better team against Annan, but we lost. From a coaching point of view, we had the most possession and created the best chances. Annan then went on to beat Arbroath.

“We will just try to continue with the positivity, try to win more games, and build towards the league, which is the most important thing for us.”

Ferguson praises ICT supporters

Last year, under Billy Dodds, ICT bowed out of the League Cup after earning just three points, with a 4-2 defeat at Arbroath the final result in their section.

Ferguson says Tuesday’s encounter with Arbroath will give them a sign as to how they are progressing against a potential promotion rival.

He said: “Arbroath, you would think, will be favourites to win promotion from League One.

“But we’re at home and we’re looking forward to it.

“The fans were really good with our young squad on Saturday, I was pleased with the positivity within the stadium. It was good to see.

“I’m sure the fans will back our young team again on Tuesday.

“Arbroath will change their squad as we go along. I don’t know what their budget is.

“Things change in football, but we know it will be a tough match against one of the favourites to go up. It will be a good gauge for us to see where we are as a squad.”

Devine is a doubt for Arbroath tie

First half goals from Adam Brooks, Keith Bray and Luis Longstaff sealed ICT’s win against Bonnyrigg and the boss was pleased with that 45-minute display, but less so in the second half.

Defender and vice-captain Danny Devine didn’t train on Monday as he suffered a hip flexor injury against Bonnyrigg and is a doubt.

Ferguson, who has 11 first-team players aged 20 or under, added: “I’ve only a few experienced players, so if I lose one, we’re in a wee bit of trouble.

“The young players are stepping up and showing they’re good enough.

“There are always ups and downs with younger players and their development.

“We’re here to support them and I will certainly be supporting them.”