Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson prioritising League One preparation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson prioritising League One preparation

Victory over Arbroath on Tuesday would give Inverness a chance to progress in the Premier Sports Cup - with Dundee their final opponents.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson insists getting set for the League One kick-off next month is the goal as they chase back-to-back Premier Sports Cup wins.

Inverness were 3-0 weekend winners at home to League Two opponents Bonnyrigg Rose, which came a week after a 1-0 loss amid a decent display at Annan Athletic.

On Tuesday night, Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath visit on the back of their 3-0 defeat at home to Annan, which followed an opening-day Group D 2-0 defeat against Premiership Dundee.

Arbroath, who are the favourites to win League One having dropped down from the Championship with ICT, cannot reach the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Yet, Inverness can give themselves a chance of doing so, should they win on Tuesday and get an unexpected point or three against top-flight Dundee at Brechin this weekend.

Young midfielder Keith Bray, centre, celebrates his goal for Inverness against Bonnyrigg Rose, with Luis Longstaff, left, and Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Momentum is manager’s main target

Ferguson would love the chance to progress, but stressed getting off to a flying start in the league from August 3 matters more.

He said: “We want to qualify from our group, but it looks like that won’t happen unless we win our last two ties against Arbroath and Dundee.

“Our priority is League One. We want to win games, because we know what happens when you lose.

“We were the better team against Annan, but we lost. From a coaching point of view, we had the most possession and created the best chances. Annan then went on to beat Arbroath.

“We will just try to continue with the positivity, try to win more games, and build towards the league, which is the most important thing for us.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Ferguson praises ICT supporters

Last year, under Billy Dodds, ICT bowed out of the League Cup after earning just three points, with a 4-2 defeat at Arbroath the final result in their section.

Ferguson says Tuesday’s encounter with Arbroath will give them a sign as to how they are progressing against a potential promotion rival.

He said: “Arbroath, you would think, will be favourites to win promotion from League One.

“But we’re at home and we’re looking forward to it.

“The fans were really good with our young squad on Saturday, I was pleased with the positivity within the stadium. It was good to see.

“I’m sure the fans will back our young team again on Tuesday.

“Arbroath will change their squad as we go along. I don’t know what their budget is.

“Things change in football, but we know it will be a tough match against one of the favourites to go up. It will be a good gauge for us to see where we are as a squad.”

Caley Jags defender Danny Devine (right) subbed off for Robbie Thompson in Saturday’s win against Bonnyrigg. Image: SNS

Devine is a doubt for Arbroath tie

First half goals from Adam Brooks, Keith Bray and Luis Longstaff sealed ICT’s win against Bonnyrigg and the boss was pleased with that 45-minute display, but less so in the second half.

Defender and vice-captain Danny Devine didn’t train on Monday as he suffered a hip flexor injury against Bonnyrigg and is a doubt.

Ferguson, who has 11 first-team players aged 20 or under, added: “I’ve only a few experienced players, so if I lose one, we’re in a wee bit of trouble.

“The young players are stepping up and showing they’re good enough.

“There are always ups and downs with younger players and their development.

“We’re here to support them and I will certainly be supporting them.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness midfielder Calum MacLeod (right) in action against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
Calum MacLeod taking Caley Thistle breakthrough in his stride
ICT striker Adam Brooks opens the scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle for first half spree in win over Bonnyrigg Rose
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine.
Danny Devine: Caley Thistle players have 'fire in their bellies' to 'put things right'…
Caley Jags manaager Duncan Ferguson, left, and assistant boss Gary Bollan. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle fans to bin boycott plans and gives update on…
Many Caley Thistle fans won't be going to this weekend's game against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Steven Hislop conflicted as angry Inverness fans decide whether to attend Caledonian Stadium double-header
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle like 'walking wounded' by end of first Premier Sports Cup clash -…
Inverness striker Adam Brooks is looking for a big season under Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks backs youngsters to adapt to physical demands against older rivals…
The Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 'in advanced takeover talks with American investors'
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson praises Caley Thistle despite Premier Sports Cup loss at Annan Athletic