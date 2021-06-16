Inverness Caley Thistle recruit striker Manny Duku

Inverness Caley Thistle have signed Dutch striker Manny Duku.

The 28-year-old arrives in the Highland capital on a one-year deal having spent the 2020-21 campaign with Raith Rovers, where he netted 10 goals in 28 appearances.

Duku is new manager Billy Dodds’ third summer signing following Tom Walsh’s return from Ayr United and the capture of Billy Mckay, who is back for a third spell at the Caledonian Stadium.

Prior to arriving in Scotland Duku has had two spells with English Southern League side Hayes and Yeading United as well as playing for Cheltenham, Halifax, Barnet and Torquay down south.