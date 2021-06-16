Billy Mckay says previous good experiences were a major factor in him returning to Inverness Caley Thistle.

The striker has returned for a third stint in the Highland capital after leaving Ross County this summer.

Mckay, 32, is a modern day Caley Jags legend. He first joined Inverness in the summer of 2011 and scored 62 goals in 141 appearances over the next three-and-a-half years which earned him a move to Wigan Athletic in January 2015.

The Northern Ireland international returned for the second half of the 2016-17 season and netted four goals in 15 games.

Performing well in a Caley Thistle shirt in his previous spells was one of the reasons for Mckay signing a two-year contract to become new manager Billy Dodds’ second summer signing.

Mckay said: “I’m delighted to be back. I’ve had great times here in the past.

“Some of my best times in football have been here so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going.

“The good times I have were a factor in deciding to rejoin.

“Knowing the club from before and living in the area as long as I have with my family settled here was another big factor.

“And how much the club wanted me was a big factor as well.”

Aiming to hit the goal trail

It’s not only at Inverness that Mckay has been a consistent goalscorer.

During his four years at Ross County he netted 41 times in 126 appearances and he also bagged 13 goals in 35 games for Dundee United during the 2015-16 campaign.

Mckay is hoping to grab more goals in the Highlands and added: “I had my most prolific spell here and hopefully I can get back to that.

“One thing I want to be doing is scoring goals and I believe I can still do that.”

Looking forward to fan return

During his stints with Caley Thistle Mckay became a fans’ favourite.

And after playing behind closed doors during the 2020-21 season the former Leicester and Northampton player is looking forward to turning out in front of the Inverness faithful again in the new season.

Mckay said: “I hope the fans are back in the stadium as soon as possible.

“I can’t wait to play in front of them again and I can’t wait to score goals in front of them again.”