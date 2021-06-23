Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds delighted as Manny Duku is quick off the mark in friendly win at Clach

Billy Dodds hailed Manny Duku for getting off the mark within four minutes of his Caley Thistle debut in a 5-0 friendly win at Clach tonight.

It was the first game too for head coach Dodds as former Raith forward Duku netted from the spot early on against their well-drilled Highland League hosts.

Further goals from Aaron Doran, Tom Walsh, Shane Sutherland and young Ethan Cairns ran up the scoreboard as ICT clicked through the gears as the clock ticked on.

The former Scotland striker was impressed by the desire of the Dutchman to hit the net swiftly.

Spot-on Duku got off the mark

He explained: “Manny, like a typical striker, just wanted the penalty. You always want to get off the mark with a goal at your new club and he did that.

“He could have had a couple more. I’m delighted with him. You just need to keep him working, but he has such an engine on him that it’s scary at times.”

Dodds was also thrilled by the performance of another debutant, on-loan Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear.

© Paul Campbell

He said: “You don’t pay a transfer fee (as Norwich did from Motherwell) unless you have that about you. He can take the ball and you can see he’s comfortable. But he’s also not scared of the physical side of the game.

“That’s the kind of midfielders I love and Reece has settled in well to the group. He’s a great lad and he takes no prisoners, but he is also a really good footballer.”

Trialist defender in the frame

A central defensive trialist played the entire bounce game in Inverness tonight, but Dodds didn’t want to reveal his identity just yet, despite being impressed by him.

He said: “I don’t want to put too much out there at the moment. It is a position we are looking to fill and he’s only had two or three sessions with us.

“I felt sorry for him because I played him tonight and he was great for us. He did well to get through the 90 minutes.”

© Paul Campbell

Dodds has signed Duku, McAlear, Billy Mckay, Michael Gardyne and Tom Walsh and stressed that adding to the new faces will be of careful consideration.

He explained: “I will be taking my time. We’ve signed a few already. They have to be the right fit for the club and on the right terms.

“We will take our time and hopefully get the right ones in, but we have got a good squad here as it is.”

High tempo play pleased Dodds

The Championship team play Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park on Saturday in their next friendly and Dodds will look for more of the same from his sharp squad who netted four of their five goals in the second half.

© Paul Campbell

He added: “It was great that the boys scored a few goals and you can see they are looking sharp and fit and it was also great that they played at that tempo.

“I changed a lot of the team and tried to give most of the players 45 minutes, although a few young boys had to play the full game.

“I’m absolutely delighted with what we got out of it. That’s what I planned and that’s what I got.

“Clach, for a Highland League team, gave us a game. I have played in games such as this where it can be side to side and a wee bit false but I wanted them to play with a sharpness and with pace and we got that.

“I have seen too many pre-season games where teams go through the motions, but I want all my games to be played at a high tempo and that’s what we had.”

Welcome return for supporters

Several hundred fans were inside Grant Street for their first taste of live football for some time.

The face coverings were on, but Dodds said: “I knew there would be a crowd here tonight because people have missed their football.

“They have been watching the Euros but then you go back to the club that you support and you want to get back and see football again. It’s a release.”