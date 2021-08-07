Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Billy Dodds delighted by Caley Thistle digging out win with wonderful MacGregor winner

By Paul Chalk
August 7, 2021, 5:45 pm Updated: August 7, 2021, 5:46 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds praised his players for digging out their gutsy 1-0 Championship victory against Raith Rovers.

After seeing 19-year-old Roddy MacGregor’s superb strike earn maximum points to follow on from an opening day win at Arbroath, Dodds was satisfied by the afternoon’s work as his team sit joint top after two games.

He said: “In this Championship, half a dozen times you’ll play well and win games. In the rest of the games, you’re digging in and my boys are giving me everything.

“It wasn’t pretty at times. I thought we created some decent chances, but it was like a game of chess. Who was going to break first?

“I always felt that one goal would win it. Roddy’s strike was brilliant when he came on. I just wanted him on for that wee bit of energy.

“Roddy was disappointed not to have been playing. I wanted wingers to play. He did a shift for me at Arbroath last week out wide, which doesn’t suit him.

“It shows you how versatile he is. I am delighted for him. When I leave people out the team, I want them to respond. He showed a lot of energy when he came on.”

Roddy MacGregor is mobbed by his Caley Jags team-mates after scoring the winner.

Dodds felt that they largely kept Rovers at bay, which gave them the foundation to go on and win it late on.

He added: “It wasn’t pretty but it was all positive.

“I thought we were maybe giving them a wee bit too much room, but they weren’t really cutting us open. Kirk (Broadfoot) and Danny (Devine) clattered into one another and they went through, but Raith never created great chances.

“We had a couple of good ones, but there were not many chances in the game. It could have gone either way. Raith will win games, there’s no doubt about that. You can see that by the way they play.”

