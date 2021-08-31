Kirk Broadfoot hails head coach Billy Dodds for making move to Caley Thistle work

Kirk Broadfoot thanked boss Billy Dodds for making his 50/50 decision to join Inverness a winning one.

The 37-year-old former Scotland, Rangers, St Mirren and Kilmarnock defender, whose family home is in Ayrshire, had plenty to ponder when ICT head coach Dodds made a move to bring him north this summer.

He’d just been part of a Kilmarnock side which dropped down from the Premiership and he was weighing up whether he wanted to continue playing.

However, Dodds and Broadfoot agreed he’d be allowed extra time away to see his kids and wife, with his home gym keeping him ticking over when outside the Highlands.

He signed a one-year deal in July and is loving it so far.

The vastly experienced stopper has repaid the club by helping the team rack up clean sheets in four straight 1-0 wins, including the victory at his old club Killie on Saturday which saw Caley Thistle replace them at the top of the Championship.

Time to return home has worked well

Broadfoot explained the decision to agree a switch to Inverness has proved the correct one due to the agreement he has with Dodds with support of his family.

He said: “I am enjoying my time at Inverness. The manager, players and staff have been great with me. The manager has let me go home a lot to see my family, which is great.

“It’s been hard being away from my kids at times, but the manager has helped. When we first spoke about the move, I wasn’t up for going as it meant being away from my family.

“It took some persuading the family for me to make the move. The manager gave me leeway and my wife gave me the go-ahead.

“It’s difficult for her at times, getting the kids picked up and working, but she told me to go and enjoy this for another year and that’s what I’m doing.

“The manager spoke about giving me extra days off and, at my age sometimes you need those extra days off. The manager knows what I’m like. Luckily I’ve got a gym at the house, which helps, and it’s all working so far.

“You have to be somewhere you are enjoying football, so that relationship with the manager is huge. He is a good guy and the players want to play for him.”

Competition for places is healthy

Michael Gardyne netted the only goal of the game as ICT replaced Killie at the top of the table at the weekend.

Broadfoot believes the fact even captain Sean Welsh hasn’t won his way back into the team after injury shows the quality of the squad.

He added: “We have a good balance to the squad. We have some good young players. Roddy MacGregor, for example, if we can keep a hold of him before the window shuts.

“We also have Shane Sutherland and Manny Duku, who are real handfuls. And you can’t forget Billy Mckay has still to come back in from the bench.

“Our captain, Sean Welsh, is another not starting yet, so it shows we’ve got good competition for places and that is keeping everyone on their toes.”

Killie remain favourites – Broadfoot

Caley Thistle’s players and management have played down any talk of winning the league since the final whistle at Rugby Park.

Broadfoot still believes Killie remain the team any champion will have to finish above to win automatic promotion.

👋 Morning ICTFC Fans Here's Michael Gardyne's goal which sealed yesterday's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Yesterday's win means it is the first time we've started a season winning our first four league matches! 💪 Happy Weekend folks 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/4aUK5UGno9 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 29, 2021

He said: “We’re just taking every match as it comes. We know what we’ve got in the dressing room, but there’s a long way to go.

“Kilmarnock are probably still favourites because of the budget and squad they’ve got. It was a good win, but we’re not getting carried away.”

ICT host Highland League high-fliers Buckie Thistle on Saturday in the SPFL Trust Trophy, before welcoming second-placed Championship side Partick Thistle to Inverness the following week.