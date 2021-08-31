Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Kirk Broadfoot hails head coach Billy Dodds for making move to Caley Thistle work

By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Kirk Broadfoot is enjoying his time with Championship leaders Caley Thistle.
Kirk Broadfoot thanked boss Billy Dodds for making his 50/50 decision to join Inverness a winning one.

The 37-year-old former Scotland, Rangers, St Mirren and Kilmarnock defender, whose family home is in Ayrshire, had plenty to ponder when ICT head coach Dodds made a move to bring him north this summer.

He’d just been part of a Kilmarnock side which dropped down from the Premiership and he was weighing up whether he wanted to continue playing.

However, Dodds and Broadfoot agreed he’d be allowed extra time away to see his kids and wife, with his home gym keeping him ticking over when outside the Highlands.

He signed a one-year deal in July and is loving it so far.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.

The vastly experienced stopper has repaid the club by helping the team rack up clean sheets in four straight 1-0 wins, including the victory at his old club Killie on Saturday which saw Caley Thistle replace them at the top of the Championship.

Time to return home has worked well

Broadfoot explained the decision to agree a switch to Inverness has proved the correct one due to the agreement he has with Dodds with support of his family.

He said: “I am enjoying my time at Inverness. The manager, players and staff have been great with me. The manager has let me go home a lot to see my family, which is great.

“It’s been hard being away from my kids at times, but the manager has helped. When we first spoke about the move, I wasn’t up for going as it meant being away from my family.

Kilmarnock’s Chris Burke, left, with ICT’s Kirk Broadfoot at full-time on Saturday.

“It took some persuading the family for me to make the move. The manager gave me leeway and my wife gave me the go-ahead.

“It’s difficult for her at times, getting the kids picked up and working, but she told me to go and enjoy this for another year and that’s what I’m doing.

“The manager spoke about giving me extra days off and, at my age sometimes you need those extra days off. The manager knows what I’m like. Luckily I’ve got a gym at the house, which helps, and it’s all working so far.

“You have to be somewhere you are enjoying football, so that relationship with the manager is huge. He is a good guy and the players want to play for him.”

Competition for places is healthy

Michael Gardyne netted the only goal of the game as ICT replaced Killie at the top of the table at the weekend.

Broadfoot believes the fact even captain Sean Welsh hasn’t won his way back into the team after injury shows the quality of the squad.

Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh is looking to get back into the starting 11 after suffering an injury in July.

He added: “We have a good balance to the squad. We have some good young players. Roddy MacGregor, for example, if we can keep a hold of him before the window shuts.

“We also have Shane Sutherland and Manny Duku, who are real handfuls. And you can’t forget Billy Mckay has still to come back in from the bench.

“Our captain, Sean Welsh, is another not starting yet, so it shows we’ve got good competition for places and that is keeping everyone on their toes.”

Killie remain favourites – Broadfoot

Caley Thistle’s players and management have played down any talk of winning the league since the final whistle at Rugby Park.

Broadfoot still believes Killie remain the team any champion will have to finish above to win automatic promotion.

He said: “We’re just taking every match as it comes. We know what we’ve got in the dressing room, but there’s a long way to go.

“Kilmarnock are probably still favourites because of the budget and squad they’ve got. It was a good win, but we’re not getting carried away.”

ICT host Highland League high-fliers Buckie Thistle on Saturday in the SPFL Trust Trophy, before welcoming second-placed Championship side Partick Thistle to Inverness the following week.

