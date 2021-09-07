Feel-good factor key reason why Roddy MacGregor signed new Caley Thistle deal

Roddy MacGregor reckons Caley Thistle are a club on the up and that is a key reason why he signed a new deal to stay in his home city for two more years at least.

The attacking midfielder, along with fellow 19-year-old and Scotland under-21 player Cameron Harper, penned a contract extension on Monday to remain at the Championship leaders until the end of season 2023/24.

MacGregor, who has scored twice this season for ICT, reckons satisfaction mattered when considering where his immediate future.

He said of signing his deal: “I’m delighted to get it done. The club is in a really good place right now. I am happy to extend my stay and hopefully carry on playing and helping the team do well.

“We have a really good squad this year and there is a feel-good factor about the place. I weighed that up within my decision to sign. It’s a good place to be, so that’s the main thing.

“I’m happy here, I’m from Inverness and my family are here, so that along with playing games were what I weighed up. It’s a good platform here and hopefully it all goes well over the next two years.”

And MacGregor feels that the recent new contract for number one keeper Mark Ridgers along with Harper’s deal this week are further signs head coach Billy Dodds is building and retaining a squad with quality.

He added: “It shows what a good squad we have when people are happy to commit and stay longer. Cammy and Mark signing up are both big players for the team and hopefully we can build on that.”

More to come from league leaders

Four successive 1-0 league wins have placed ICT at the top of the Championship, but MacGregor feels they’ve yet to hit their peak performance.

He said: “We couldn’t have asked for more in terms of our results. There’s more to come in terms of performances and all the boys know that.

“We have not played our best yet, so that’s promising, considering we have won all our games.”

Partick will be big test on Saturday

Second-placed Partick Thistle are the visitors on Saturday and MacGregor expects a challenging 90 minutes, given the Glasgow Jags could leapfrog them should they win.

He added: “It’s massive. They have started off strongly as well and it’s obviously one we’ll be looking to win. It will be tough, but we just need to try and best to get the three points.”