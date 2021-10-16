Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roddy MacGregor warns Caley Thistle’s chasers Highlanders will get even better

By Paul Chalk
October 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle's Roddy MacGregor (centre) competes with Ayr United's Aaron Muirhead (left).
Caley Thistle are first in the Championship – but Roddy MacGregor reckons they can get even better.

The Inverness team are three points clear of Kilmarnock ahead of hosting second-bottom Morton this afternoon as they seek five home wins on the spin.

However, attacking midfielder MacGregor feels after a 2-1 league loss at Hamilton and a 4-2 comeback SPFL Trust Trophy win at League Two Elgin City, they’re determined to hit new heights.

He said: “I still don’t think we have hit top gear this season. We still have more to come from us.

“We’ve had a few injuries this season, and the team have still been strong, but we have more to give and I hope we can put in a more complete performance at the weekend and that includes a strong start to the game.”

Plenty of football to be played

And MacGregor, who has scored long-range crackers against Stirling Albion and Raith Rovers this year, explained the group are not feeling the heat of being the team in front as the first round of games draws to a close.

He said: “It feels good to be top. We’re not looking at it as being under pressure. There is still a long way to go, and we’ve not yet played a quarter of the fixtures. We know there’s still a lot of play for.

GOAL: Roddy MacGregor v Raith Rovers | 07.08.2021

👋 Morning ICTFC fans 🚀 This screamer from Roddy MacGregor sealed all three points against Raith Rovers yesterday!What a strike! 🔥🔴🔵

Posted by Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC on Saturday, 7 August 2021

“It really is a case of one game at a time for us. All we can do is keep racking up as many points as we can and come April or May that will stand us in good stead.”

After six wins and a draw, the Caley Jags slipped up at Hamilton two weeks ago when a late Michael Gardyne goal wasn’t enough to rescue the two first half goals they leaked.

Thriving with regular game-time

The 19-year-old, who signed a two-year contract extension at ICT in September, explained he feels more like a senior player as he stands at 13 appearances for the season.

He added: “It’s been really good, and I’ve played a lot of games. I think I have done reasonably well and hopefully I can just stay in the team and help the team as much as I can.

Roddy MacGregor celebrates his goal against Stirling Albion this season.

“This season, I feel as if I’ve stepped it up a wee bit. I have gained more experience over the last couple of years.

“I have tried to take that responsibility on and become a figure in the team, not just a young boy.”

Swift start is order of the day for ICT

Inverness-born MacGregor, meanwhile, is not taking Morton’s league position of ninth for granted and insists Caley Thistle have to burst out of the traps in a bid to take control.

He said: “We have not started great against Hamilton and Elgin before coming into the game a bit. We’re looking to go out from the start all guns blazing on Saturday.

“Morton are always a tough nut to crack. It will be no different on Saturday. They might not have started as well as we have, but they still have good players.

“It will be a tough game for us, but we’ll be looking to do our best and get the three points.”

