Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds rues ‘opportunity missed’ as leaders Caley Thistle draw at Raith Rovers

By Paul Chalk
October 23, 2021, 7:53 pm Updated: October 23, 2021, 7:55 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds had mixed feelings after seeing his Caley Thistle side hit back against 10 men to snatch a 1-1 draw at Raith Rovers.

With the scores locked at 0-0 in this second v first Championship tussle, Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews was sent off for a reckless foul on Billy Mckay, a decision which angered the hosts.

Raith’s Ross Matthews is sent off by referee Colin Steven after his foul on floored ICT striker Billy Mckay.

A fine strike from Aidan Connolly put Rovers ahead in the second half, but ICT captain Sean Welsh levelled with 11 minutes left to secure a point.

It means the Highlanders are now three points clear of Kilmarnock. Had Rovers won, they would have moved second and to within two points of the Caley Jags.

‘Soft goal’ let Rovers get ahead

Head coach Dodds felt his team didn’t make the best of playing the second half with a one-man advantage.

He said: “Before the game, this would have been a decent result. During the game, I’m a wee bit disappointed.

“I’m not angry, but we lost a soft goal. I know every manager will look at goals they concede, but we want width when they are down to 10 men, but they nicked the ball, break on us and scored.

“When then needed to show the (right) mentality. There were stages of the game where I was disappointed we didn’t take three points, but afterwards, I’d say a draw is a fair result because we showed that mental strength. Had we scored first, I thought we would have won the game.

ICT’s Scott Allardice (right) shields the ball from Dario Zanatta.

“I told the players at half-time not to force it and play with width. Make the pitch big and don’t switch off. We controlled it, as we should, against 10 men, but we lost a soft goal. It was an opportunity missed against 10 men.”

Dodds was in no doubt Matthews deserved to walk for his foul on Mckay.

He added: “I thought it was a red card. I know the Raith fans were giving the referee (Colin Steven) a bit of a hard time, but I was 15-20 yards from it and I thought it was red at the time and again when I watched it back on the video. It was an out-of-control high tackle. I don’t think there can be any complaints.”

McGlynn proud of battling Rovers

Rovers manager John McGlynn, who had yet to have a detailed look at the red card when he spoke to the press, said: “Credit to the players for their work-rate, their spirit and their organisation for making themselves hard to beat, yet at the same time have a threat going forward.

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn.

“Dario (Zanatta) has done magnificently well for the goal and it was a great finish from Aidan Connolly. Dario had a long way to go to get to the byline and cut it back for Aidan to get there and finish it.

“We were very disciplined, but their goal was very similar to ours in that Michael Gardyne got to the byline, but I don’t think the ball was meant for Sean Welsh. There might have been a misplaced pass and it found its way to him and he has the whole goal to shoot at.

“All in all, playing almost 50 minutes with 10 men against the league leaders then you have to be happy with a point, even though Dario had a really good chance towards the end which would have been the icing on the cake for us.”

Of Matthews’ sending off, he added: “I have only seen it from a wide angle, which means you’re not getting a close-up.

“From what I could see, it looked like an honest attempt to play the ball, but I will be having a closer angle before deciding whether to appeal it.”

ICT host Arbroath in the league this Tuesday, while Raith Rovers face local rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal