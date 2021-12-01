Caley Thistle ‘shuffled pack’ in cup – now they’re ready for Kilmarnock crunch

Scott Kellacher shrugged off Caley Thistle’s SPFL Trust Trophy exit – insisting the club are ready for Friday’s Championship showdown with Kilmarnock.

The Inverness assistant manager saw his side, with six changes from the weekend’s 1-1 Scottish Cup draw with Morton, being held 0-0 with Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium on Tuesday night.

The joint holders could not be split in the quarter-final, despite ICT having the best of the play, and Rovers edged through 5-4 on penalties after Shane Sutherland’s spot-kick was saved.

Full focus is now on the north team’s third successive home match, this time against Killie in front of the live BBC Scotland cameras on Friday.

Killie and Raith are top of the table, but the third-placed Caley Jags will move into pole position should they win.

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers, wide midfielder Aaron Doran and forward Shane Sutherland all began Tuesday night on the bench, with main striker Billy Mckay coming off for Sutherland at the break.

Keeping players fresh for Friday

Kellacher explained it was a balancing act as the side sought to reach a semi-final against Killie, but also an eye on Friday’s massive league clash.

He said: “We were trying to shuffle the pack a wee bit to keep boys fresh and to get boys game time as well.

“We managed it very well on Tuesday night. We obviously wanted to win the game and we’re gutted to be out of the competition as we felt we deserved to win it.

“But we were trying to keep boys fresh as well because it is a hard period with so many games coming up.”

Chance to lead the Championship

In all competitions, ICT have won just one of their last eight games, but they’ve done enough to give themselves a chance to take first spot before the weekend.

And Kellacher admits the significance of hosting the pacesetters is not lost on anyone at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “We know it is a big game. Every game can be looked upon as big in this league, but Kilmarnock are right up there at the top of the table, obviously, and we know we’ve got to go and beat them.

🗣️ Assistant Scott Kellacher gives his thoughts following tonight's match against Raith Rovers pic.twitter.com/SkCWmUoL8n — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 30, 2021

“To get the points on the board on a Friday night, ahead of the other fixtures, would be fantastic. That’s our aim.

“We just try to get three points on the board every week and then keep focusing on the next game.”

Teenagers make debuts from bench

Raith boss John McGlynn felt Caley Thistle deserved to win the last-eight tie in midweek and only a fine stop by goalkeeper Robbie Thomson prevented Lewis Jamieson from sealing a 1-0 victory.

Under-18 talents Kenny MacInnes, Ben Barron, Jamie Carnihan and Duncan Proudfoot were all named as subs and MacInnes and Carnihan came on for their senior debuts in the second half.

First team debuts for Under 18 players Kenny MacInnes and Jamie Carnihan last night Congratulations lads 👊🔴🔵 📸 @TMPfoto pic.twitter.com/Mo2fEiQK5b — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 1, 2021

Coach Ryan Esson leads the under-18s and they’ve just made it through to round four of the SFA Scottish Youth Cup with a 1-0 win at Morton after Proudfoot struck the only goal at Cappielow on Friday night.

Kellacher explained giving these starlets a taste of the big-game experience was a positive to take from Tuesday’s encounter.

He said: “It’s brilliant – we’ve always had good young boys coming through the system.

“They took their chance against Raith and we were delighted with them.

“There’s a very good crop in the under-18s. It is exciting times. The youth are brilliant, with a lot of good players. A lot of the teams are doing very well.

“It is great to see them coming through and even better when you see a couple getting their chance in the cup.”

Morton double-header lies in wait

ICT will hope they can get three points against Killie ahead of rivals Arbroath and Raith going head-to-head at Gayfield on Saturday.

Next Tuesday, Caley Thistle are at Morton for their Scottish Cup third round replay, with Premiership Motherwell awaiting the winners at Fir Park in the next round on January 22.

Inverness return to Cappielow four days later when they tackle Morton in the Championship.