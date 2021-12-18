Christmas number one is Caley Thistle goal, insists defender Robbie Deas

Robbie Deas expects the unexpected in the Championship – but is determined to deliver a table-topping Christmas for Caley Thistle fans.

The defender is relishing Saturday home tussle with Hamilton followed by a Boxing Day battle against visitors Partick Thistle, which will be a festive treat for Inverness supporters.

ICT, fresh from their stunning 6-1 hammering of Morton last week, are one point ahead of Raith Rovers at the top of the table, but hotly pursued by Arbroath, Kilmarnock and Partick, with the gap between first and fifth just six points.

Championship full of excitement

The 21-year-old former Celtic youth ace insists every opponent is a threat and no side can be taken lightly in any given week.

He said: “There is no way I expected the league to be as tight as it is right now. I expected us to be up there and I’m glad we are.

“That’s the standards we have set ourselves this season, even when we were not getting results in the League Cup.

“You just look at Arbroath beating Partick away at the weekend, which was a massive result for them. It shows how strong all teams are.

“Dunfermline came up here and got a win against us, which was really disappointing.

“The Championship is one of the most exciting leagues in Scotland. It’s important we take each game as it comes and treat every game the same, no matter who we’re up against. It’s about getting three points and maybe even increasing the gap we have at the top.”

Vocal fans can make a difference

The more vocal fans responded to club’s plea by joining forces in the West Stand for the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock earlier this month.

The Inverness number five loved the increased volume and wants to help the team get the win needed to stay as the Christmas number one.

He added: “I’m delighted to have these two home games. Even since the Killie game here when the fans were brilliant, I’ve been looking forward to this one. Hopefully it will be the same again.

“It can be a massive advantage for us. We have done well at home this year and we expect to win both games. We want to give our fans something to celebrate and be happy about at Christmas.”

ICT eager to settle score with Accies

Sixth-placed Hamilton are 11 points behind Partick Thistle, but they handed out ICT’s first league loss of the season in a 2-1 win in October.

Deas hasn’t forgotten the disappointment of that New Douglas Park encounter and has a score to settle with Accies.

He said: “We lost 2-1 against them down there. We know there’s no such thing as an easy game in this league. I fully expect Hamilton to come here and have a go. They will be hard to beat as they have some good young players with a point to prove.

“However, we are top of the league and are the home team, so we aim to go out, play our own game and take the three points.”

Confidence soared after six-goal rout

That 6-1 smashing of Morton last week came just four days after the Greenock side knocked them out of the Scottish Cup on penalties in a Cappielow replay.

However, as the Caley Jags go for their fourth straight league victory this weekend, Deas hopes is puts an extra spring in their step as they set out for the win over Hamilton.

He added: “We were confident beforehand, but to win 6-1, the boys are on a high.

“We need to take that into Saturday. It’s a massive game as we’re looking to get another three points.

“To score six goals was nice and hopefully the strikers and midfielders are fancying it again on Saturday. It gives us confidence at the back and the goalkeeper. We’re fully confident going into the next game.”