Lewis Jamieson recalled from loan deal at Caley Thistle by parent club St Mirren

By Paul Chalk
January 25, 2022, 5:07 pm
Striker Lewis Jamieson has returned to St Mirren after being on loan at Caley Thistle.

Striker Lewis Jamieson has left Caley Thistle after his parent club St Mirren recalled him from his loan spell.

The 19-year-old joined the Championship promotion chasers in the summer, but has found it tough to break into the first-team, with Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland the preferred pairing.

That said, the energetic youngster scored three goals in 12 appearances for ICT – against Buckie Thistle and Elgin City in the League Cup and the 6-1 rout of Morton in the league last month.

Inverness head coach has made two forward-minded additions so far in the window, bringing in Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers and Bristol City’s Sam Pearson on loan until the end of the season.

ICT confirmed the player’s return to Paisley’s Premiership club today, saying it “would like to thank Lewis for his contribution and wish him all the best in the future”.

Jamieson, who is under contract at Saints until the summer of 2023, has also been on loan at Clyde and made his Buddies debut as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox in August 2020.

