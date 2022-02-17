Billy Dodds gears up Caley Thistle for big push in closing Championship stretch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds has called for a big push from his Caley Thistle side as they approach the business end of the Championship campaign.

Inverness are third in the table and on course to secure a promotion play-off spot.

The Highlanders are still in the mix for the title, although six points separate them from leaders Arbroath, who have a game in hand.

They also face pressure from fifth-placed Partick Thistle, who are only two points behind them with three games in hand.

Dodds knows Caley Jags’ form in the closing stretch of the campaign will ultimately define where they finish.

He said: “With the 11 games to go, I think every game is crucial. That’s where we are at now.

“If we are to have any aspirations of winning the title, we have to take our fair percentage of results out of those 11 games.

“I’m asking my team, not for a last push, but after the next couple of games we will be into the last quarter.

“I’m asking them for a big push to go and get the results required, that are either going to win the league or put us in the play-offs.”

Caley Jags have shown mental strength through difficult run

Inverness go into Saturday’s home match against Ayr United without a win from their last eight matches.

Dodds is encouraged by the mentality his side have shown throughout a difficult period, as they aim to return to winning ways.

He added: “At times when we have needed wins, we have been getting draws. We have had decent draws, and then we have had disappointing draws, and of course the three defeats are disappointing.

“Anybody who was at the Partick game (late 3-3 draw) saw what we can bring. We have had setbacks this season and we’ve had to handle them. That’s no excuse.

“Whether it’s mentality or ability, my team are bringing plenty to the table.

“When they needed to do it most, when Partick Thistle would have been a really sore one for us, we just kept going at it.

“I can feel it – we are due to get a result really soon. If we bring the same performance level against Partick, with the right mentality, but just don’t give away silly goals, I think we will be winning games.”

Inverness struck late through Kirk Broadfoot’s header to secure a 3-3 draw against Partick Thistle in their most recent outing last Wednesday.

Dodds has urged his players to use the fightback as a cornerstone in their campaign, ahead of the visit of the Honest Men this weekend.

He added: “I’m hoping that’s the turning point, because I think we showed the spirit and desire we wanted.

“It’s got to give them a boost for the Ayr game. Surely. It’s human nature.

“It’s going to give you more confidence, and more positivity.”