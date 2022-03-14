Caley Thistle fan view: No complaints after unexpected success against long-time Championship pacesetters Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m not sure what I was expecting as I headed towards Caledonian Stadium on Saturday but it certainly wasn’t what I got.

I guess that Arbroath would have arrived really fancying their chances against an out of form Caley Thistle side but things quickly turned against them under sunny skies.

Shane Sutherland poked the ball home after the Red Lichities failed to clear a corner and the lead was doubled after a sweeping move found Reece McAlear in a lot of space with plenty of the goal to aim for and he made no mistake.

We weren’t much more than ten minutes into the game and Inverness were looking good for their first win since December.

Arbroath came more into the game as the first half progressed, hitting the post on one occasion, but not doing too much else to threaten.

A team that has been in great form was now looking really rattled and that extended to the bench where Dick Campbell was yellow carded.

At the break I felt the visitors were still very much in the game and they were back on the pitch several minutes before they needed to be, clearly having received a flea in their ears from the manager.

Not that it did much good.

Arbroath rarely troubled Cameron Mackay too seriously in the second half and Caley Thistle were able to kill the game off as a contest with a third goal.

Billy McKay was the man who scored it though Derek Gaston will feel he should have done better.

Dick Campbell added a red card to his yellow, finishing the game in the stand.

It was a well deserved win for Inverness, that I thoroughly enjoyed, but left you scratching your head wondering what has been going on these last three months.