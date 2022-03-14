Caley Thistle fan view: No complaints after unexpected success against long-time Championship pacesetters Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: No complaints after unexpected success against long-time Championship pacesetters Arbroath

By David Sutherland
March 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 11:47 am
Billy McKay celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 against Arbroath.
I’m not sure what I was expecting as I headed towards Caledonian Stadium on Saturday but it certainly wasn’t what I got.

I guess that Arbroath would have arrived really fancying their chances against an out of form Caley Thistle side but things quickly turned against them under sunny skies.

Shane Sutherland poked the ball home after the Red Lichities failed to clear a corner and the lead was doubled after a sweeping move found Reece McAlear in a lot of space with plenty of the goal to aim for and he made no mistake.

We weren’t much more than ten minutes into the game and Inverness were looking good for their first win since December.

Arbroath came more into the game as the first half progressed, hitting the post on one occasion, but not doing too much else to threaten.

Reece McAlear celebrates scoring Caley Thistle’s second goal.

A team that has been in great form was now looking really rattled and that extended to the bench where Dick Campbell was yellow carded.

At the break I felt the visitors were still very much in the game and they were back on the pitch several minutes before they needed to be, clearly having received a flea in their ears from the manager.

Not that it did much good.

Arbroath rarely troubled Cameron Mackay too seriously in the second half and Caley Thistle were able to kill the game off as a contest with a third goal.

Billy McKay was the man who scored it though Derek Gaston will feel he should have done better.

Dick Campbell added a red card to his yellow, finishing the game in the stand.

It was a well deserved win for Inverness, that I thoroughly enjoyed, but left you scratching your head wondering what has been going on these last three months.

