Billy Dodds thrilled as Caley Thistle ride luck to seal win at Raith Rovers and move third in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle’s never-say-die attitude helped them storm back for a last-gasp 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.

The Caley Thistle head coach was thrilled after Logan Chalmers’ late brace sealed an unlikely victory, which took ICT into third spot in the Championship, against the side who seemed likely to leapfrog them.

He said: “We weren’t good in the second half, but we were in the first half. I couldn’t believe we were 2-1 down and it’s probably the first time this season we’ve had a wee bit of luck.

“We also had a goal which should have stood as onside, I have watched it back, and we could have had a penalty when Aaron Doran was shoved.

“Although we didn’t play well in the second half, the effort, as always, was there. We got our bit of luck because we kept going at it. We didn’t play well at that point with a few passes out the pitch but we kept going.

“I’m delighted for Logan Chalmers and hopefully that gives him confidence. You can see he’s a talented player.”

Dodds, meanwhile, felt the red cards for Kyle Benedictus and Ben Williamson were right calls by referee Colin Steven, which angered the hosts.