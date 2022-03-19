Billy Dodds thrilled as Caley Thistle ride luck to seal win at Raith Rovers and move third in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds thrilled as Caley Thistle ride luck to seal win at Raith Rovers and move third in Championship

By Paul Chalk
March 19, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: March 19, 2022, 5:55 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle’s never-say-die attitude helped them storm back for a last-gasp 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.

The Caley Thistle head coach was thrilled after Logan Chalmers’ late brace sealed an unlikely victory, which took ICT into third spot in the Championship, against the side who seemed likely to leapfrog them.

He said: “We weren’t good in the second half, but we were in the first half. I couldn’t believe we were 2-1 down and it’s probably the first time this season we’ve had a wee bit of luck.

“We also had a goal which should have stood as onside, I have watched it back, and we could have had a penalty when Aaron Doran was shoved.

“Although we didn’t play well in the second half, the effort, as always, was there. We got our bit of luck because we kept going at it. We didn’t play well at that point with a few passes out the pitch but we kept going.

“I’m delighted for Logan Chalmers and hopefully that gives him confidence. You can see he’s a talented player.”

Dodds, meanwhile, felt the red cards for Kyle Benedictus and Ben Williamson were right calls by referee Colin Steven, which angered the hosts.

