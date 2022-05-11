Fan view: Although Arbroath will be feeling good about themselves, Inverness have every chance of edging play-off tie at Gayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fan view: Although Arbroath will be feeling good about themselves, Inverness have every chance of edging play-off tie at Gayfield

By David Sutherland
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:53 am
ICT's Logan Chalmers and Arbroath's Michael McKenna during the Premiership Play-off semi-final 1st leg.
ICT's Logan Chalmers and Arbroath's Michael McKenna during the Premiership Play-off semi-final 1st leg.

I guess those watching the Premiership play-offs who are not supporters of Caley Thistle or St Johnstone will be hoping Arbroath prevail.

I can understand that – the prospect of Dick Campbell and his Red Lichties in Scotland’s top flight is an intriguing one to say the least.

However, I am an Inverness fan and this old pessimist felt good about his team’s chances as the semi-final first leg kicked off on Tuesday night.

We have done pretty well against Arbroath this season and there was no reason we couldn’t do that again. I wasn’t anticipating there to be a lot between the teams over the two games, but I felt we might just have enough quality to get the job done.

Having said all this, my confidence took a bit of a knock in a first half Arbroath controlled pretty well.  They didn’t give Inverness any time on the ball and carved out a couple of half decent chances.

A spectacular Logan Chalmers effort which rattled the bar was the only thing to get the Inverness fans excited.

No goals at the break, but you felt it could have been worse. Something needed to change for ICT, because Plan A didn’t seem to be working.

There is no doubt Inverness improved after the break and they had their chances to score. Sadly, they couldn’t take them and at the end of the evening a draw was about right.

Arbroath will now be feeling really good about their chances, but this semi-final is very evenly poised. It could still go either way – and I think it is very tough to call.

It could go all the way to extra time and I wonder how those part-time players in the Red Lichties squad would cope with that.

Inverness will need to be better on Friday and Billy Dodds will spend a lot of time today working out how to create more of a threat up front.

