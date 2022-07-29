Paul Third: On eve of new campaign, Caley Thistle look most likely to receive ‘cinched it’ message from Rylan this term

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Cinch – it’s doubtful the SPFL sponsors expected their branding to become synonymous with the national sport in Scotland in the way it has, but then Scottish football has always been a breed apart.

A howler from a player? The Cinch.

Some amusing moment on the pitch or in the stand? The Cinch.

It’s everywhere – to the point it has become a badge of honour to have the label bestowed upon you.

Rylan, the media personality who burst on to the scene thanks to his appearance on X Factor, is the face of the company’s advertising and as a result has become something of cult hero in Scottish football thanks to his catchphrase: ‘cinched it’.

Just have a look back through Twitter if you need any convincing to see scores of fans pleading with him to tweet congratulations to their club with the phrase.

The bizarre trend escalated to the point that, towards the end of last season, cardboard cut-outs of the man could even be spotted among travelling supporters at grounds across the country.

At this point there will be outrage if the big man is not handing out the trophy to the league winners at the end of the season.

Rylan paid a visit to Scotland earlier this week to have his picture taken with the Premiership captains, including new Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart.

All change at Aberdeen and Ross County

It might be asking a bit much to harbour any hope of seeing Rylan and Stewart’s paths cross again by way of a trophy presentation at Pittodrie at the end of the campaign, but the Dons will certainly be hoping to be much higher up the table after a 10th place finish last season.

It has been quite the summer of change at Pittodrie with the Stephen Glass era – with the exception of Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins – effectively erased following Jim Goodwin’s arrival.

Hayden Coulson was the ninth new arrival at the club this week and Goodwin is not finished there, with the Dons boss still hoping to bring in two more before the window closes on August 31.

As a result, the Aberdeen team which runs out at Celtic Park on Sunday will be unrecognisable from the one which struggled for long periods in the last campaign.

Kelle Roos, Jayden Richardson, Anthony Stewart, Coulson, Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski should all make their Premiership debut in the starting line-up against the champions and that number could increase further should Goodwin hand Callum Roberts a starting berth, too.

The pain of the previous campaign still lingers for the fans, but for Goodwin’s squad the slate has been wiped clean and it is very much a fresh start.

The early signs have been promising, too, with four wins recorded without the loss of a goal in the Premier Sports Cup.

But, with all due respect to Peterhead, Stirling Albion, Dumbarton and Raith Rovers, the trip to Celtic Park will be a significant step up in terms of quality for the Dons.

🔴🆎🆕 Northern Goal podcast: ⚽️@EESeanWallace on what Lee Clark said about Aberdeen's Callum Roberts

⚽️Is Hayden Coulson going to be the Dons' main left-back this term?

⚽️What's the team for Parkhead? Apple: https://t.co/Lf7aEKFcOY

Spotify: https://t.co/Q7ws7giRUv pic.twitter.com/dEJL49FKLq — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) July 28, 2022

Ross County is fierce battle for top six repeat

The same could be said for Ross County, who have undergone a similarly seismic shift in personnel, but at least they are starting from a positive position of strength after their top six finish last time out.

The weight of expectation at Aberdeen is always great, but County will be aiming to emulate if not better their sixth-place finish in May.

It will not be an easy task with the Dons and Hibernian, who both finished outside the top six, vying to return to the top half of the table, which already includes Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United, Well and the Staggies.

Can Caley Jags return to the top flight?

But, if we can hold out any hope of a Rylan appearance somewhere in our patch, then surely it is Caledonian Stadium.

Caley Thistle ultimately paid the price for a poor run during the festive period, but a strong finish, coupled with an admirable effort in the play-offs before running out of steam against St Johnstone, not to mention and excellent League Cup campaign, augurs well for manager Billy Dodds and his players.

Consolidation will likely be the immediate aim for Dodds’ former coaching partner Jim McIntyre as he leads Cove Rangers into uncharted territory in the Championship.

The former Highland League side’s rapid rise through the ranks has been impressive, but the bar has been set high now as the part-time outfit look to compete with a largely full-time division.

Arbroath, who finished second last term, offer hope of what can be achieved if you build some early momentum.

Peterhead face tough start as Elgin search for redemption

Survival in League One would represent an excellent accomplishment for Peterhead, too, especially when you factor in the seemingly always growing list of absentees at the Blue Toon.

Jim McInally is a wily old campaigner at Balmoor and will not let an injury list detract from his belief the Blue Toon can hold their own in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive third tier.

But there could be some early pain to be absorbed until McInally gets his squad available.

Perhaps Elgin City are the team with the most to prove following a hugely underwhelming campaign in League Two last season.

Gavin Price’s side started the campaign with designs of challenging for the play-offs, if not promotion. They ended it only avoiding the pyramid play-off spot with a couple of games to spare.

A big improvement is needed if the Black and Whites are to put a frustrating season behind them.

But if we do see one of the north teams celebrating title glory, you can guarantee the requests will be winging Rylan’s way for a two-word response – cinched it.