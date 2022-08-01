Caley Thistle fan view: An underwhelming start but draw was probably a fair result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle fan view: An underwhelming start but draw was probably a fair result

By David Sutherland
August 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle celebrate after Billy Mckay, far left, had equalised against Queen's Park.
In the Championship we have new faces to get used to and some new teams too.

It is anybody’s guess who will be the winners and losers.

I suspect that once again there will be very little between most of the teams.

We will have overachievers, underachievers and no shortage of twists and turns along the way.

The start to Caley Thistle’s season was a bit underwhelming as they drew with newly-promoted Queen’s Park.

Both teams must have come away from the game feeling they could have won, but a point apiece was probably about right.

It was a strange game that lacked atmosphere with very little for the home fans to get excited about.

Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay scores the equaliser late in the first half.

It was end to end stuff in the early stages but the Spiders struck first when Jake Davidson was allowed to run and run unchallenged before slotting the ball past Mark Ridgers.

It could have got worse – much worse – but gilt-edged chances were squandered by the visitors before Billy Mckay fired home a fine equaliser just before the break.

Queen’s Park never threatened to the same extent in the second half, and while Inverness got a few shots away on goal, they struggled to really stretch goalkeeper Calum Ferrie. It was not the start we had hoped for but there is a long way to go

It will take time to work out our best starting XI. I like Austin Samuels but I don’t think playing him wide right is where he can do most damage.

Robbie Deas was missed and until the transfer window closes in a month I will worry that some panic stricken Premiership side will come looking for him.

Dan Mackay looked full of trickery though he faded a bit as the game wore on.  I think he will have a lot to offer.

This ICT squad looks pretty good to me. We have to be pleased with the business done over the summer.

With a bit of luck and not too many injuries I think we have a chance of winning this league.

