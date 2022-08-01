Caley Thistle fan view: An underwhelming start but draw was probably a fair result

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the Championship we have new faces to get used to and some new teams too.

It is anybody’s guess who will be the winners and losers.

I suspect that once again there will be very little between most of the teams.

We will have overachievers, underachievers and no shortage of twists and turns along the way.

The start to Caley Thistle’s season was a bit underwhelming as they drew with newly-promoted Queen’s Park.

Both teams must have come away from the game feeling they could have won, but a point apiece was probably about right.

It was a strange game that lacked atmosphere with very little for the home fans to get excited about.

It was end to end stuff in the early stages but the Spiders struck first when Jake Davidson was allowed to run and run unchallenged before slotting the ball past Mark Ridgers.

It could have got worse – much worse – but gilt-edged chances were squandered by the visitors before Billy Mckay fired home a fine equaliser just before the break.

Queen’s Park never threatened to the same extent in the second half, and while Inverness got a few shots away on goal, they struggled to really stretch goalkeeper Calum Ferrie. It was not the start we had hoped for but there is a long way to go

It will take time to work out our best starting XI. I like Austin Samuels but I don’t think playing him wide right is where he can do most damage.

Robbie Deas was missed and until the transfer window closes in a month I will worry that some panic stricken Premiership side will come looking for him.

Dan Mackay looked full of trickery though he faded a bit as the game wore on. I think he will have a lot to offer.

This ICT squad looks pretty good to me. We have to be pleased with the business done over the summer.

With a bit of luck and not too many injuries I think we have a chance of winning this league.