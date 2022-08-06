Caley Thistle and Arbroath fail to find breakthrough as Championship rivals share spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle and Arbroath fail to find breakthrough as Championship rivals share spoils

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 6, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 8:01 pm
Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice (left) and Arbroath's Daniel Fosu compete for possession.
Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice (left) and Arbroath's Daniel Fosu compete for possession.

Caley Thistle had to settle for a 0-0 draw after a battling display at Arbroath in the Championship today.

Both these sides kicked off their league campaign with draws last week, with the Angus outfit taking a 0-0 result from Ayr and ICT held 1-1 by newcomers Queen’s Park.

And this was a meeting between last term’s second v third-placed finishers, with the Caley Jags ending Arbroath’s promotion dreams thanks to a dramatic penalty shoot-out win here at Gayfield in May.

Ultimately, Billy Dodds’ team missed out in the promotion final, losing 6-2 on aggregate against St Johnstone after a 2-2 home draw.

Inverness are widely tipped as one of the 2022/23 title favourites, alongside relegated Premiership side Dundee, while few would rule out Arbroath after they finished just two points behind champions Kilmarnock last season.

Inverness striker Billy McKay (left) challenges Colin Hamilton.

Dodds made two changes from the 11 who began against Owen Coyle’s Queens Park.

In came Danny Devine and George Oakley for Steven Boyd and Austin Samuels, while defender Robbie Deas served the second of his two-match suspension.

There were three changes for the hosts, with Mason Hancock, Luke Donnelly and Daniel Fosu coming into the line-up for Thomas O’Brien, Kieran Shanks and Keaghan Jacobs.

Oakley close to breaking deadlock

On three visits to Gayfield last season, ICT posted two 90-minute goalless draws after kicking off the campaign with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Shane Sutherland strike.

They were seeking a repeat of those solid performances, with the killer touch to try and take three points back up the road.

They started well enough and were a fraction away from going one up after just eight minutes when Oakley’s lob over goalkeeper Derek Gaston was cleared off the line by Colin Hamilton.

Arbroath responded and Bobby Linn’s swerving shot was gathered gratefully by ICT goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay was next to have a go for the Highlanders as he cut inside the box and forced a comfortable save from Gaston.

Nathan Shaw showed what he is capable of when he’s on the move as he broke forward at pace and, a few passes later, Billy Mckay had a drive from the edge of the box, but it spun wide of the left post.

Arbroath’s Ricky Little slides into try and stop ICT winger Daniel MacKay.

That was as good as it got in the first half and the teams went in for their pep talks.

Penalty call turns into home booking

Arbroath were riled by an early call by referee Colin Steven when he flashed a yellow card to Fosu when he appealed for a penalty when he hit the deck under a challenge. The official considered it to be simulation.

Colin Hamilton was the next to threaten for the hosts when he met a Linn corner, but guided his header beyond the right post, although Ridgers had it covered.

ICT substitute Samuels had the ball in the net on 59 minutes, but the offside flag denied the striker the glory as he latched on to a Daniel MacKay pass.

Arbroath midfielder Nicky Low had an effort from fully 30 yards in a bid to make the difference, but Ridgers was equal to it as he got down to hold the ball.

There was another home claim for a penalty when Ridgers challenged substitute Kieran Shanks in the box as he scrambled to deny him a scoring chance after initially saving his attempt. Again, the calls were ignored.

The ICT goalkeeper then had to keep an eye on another powerful Low snap-shot, as the Angus side upped the ante, pinning Caley Thistle back.

Certainly, the subs James Craigen, Dale Hilson and especially Shanks were adding energy to their efforts.

However, time ran out on both sides who had to walk away from this with their second single points of the opening fortnight.

Arbroath return to league action on Friday with a short trip to Dundee, with ICT hosting Cove Rangers just two weeks after beating them on penalties in the Premier Sports Cup.

ARBROATH (4-4-1-1) – Gaston 6, Gold, 6 Hamilton 6, Little 6, Hancock 7, Low 6, Donnelly 6 (Craigen 68), Stewart 6 (Shanks 76), McKenna 6 (Hilson 68), Fosu 6, Linn 6 (Corfe 68). Subs not used: Gill (GK), Jacobs, Paterson.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Doran 76), MacGregor 6, Oakley 6 (Samuels 56), Daniel MacKay 6 (Boyd 67),  Allardice 6, Shaw 7. Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Hyde, Delaney, Nicolson.

Referee – Colin Steven.

Attendance – 1861.

Man of the match – Mark Ridgers.

