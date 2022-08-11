Ex-Caley Thistle striker Craig Dargo hails influence of record-chasing scorer Billy Mckay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle striker Craig Dargo reckons consistent scorer Billy Mckay will continue to be a key figure as they target the Championship title.

Mckay, 33, has had a terrific career outside the Highlands, playing for Wigan Athletic, Dundee United, Oldham Athletic and Ross County, as well as Northern Ireland.

However, his recent goal in the 1-1 opening day draw with Queen’s Park hauled the forward on to 83 Inverness goals, the same as current first-team coach Barry Wilson.

Mckay began his career at Inverness in 2011 and is in his third stint. He’s now 18 goals behind club record scorer Dennis Wyness, the sole century-breaker.

Dargo, who bagged 32 goals in 67 appearances between 2005-2007, believes Mckay will shelve any thoughts of reaching 101 – for now.

Right now, he’ll be aiming to help the Highlanders try to win their way back to the Premiership for the first time since 2017.

Dargo said: “Billy’s record speaks for itself – and not just for Caley Thistle.

“He knows where the back of the net is and he has vast experience behind him.

“Barry Wilson is still there, too, and I’m sure he will like to see his record broken. He’d love Billy to score more goals and get closer to Dennis’ club record.

“If he does that, it means Caley Thistle will have a successful season. Fingers crossed that can work out.

“I’m sure, right now, the last thing Billy Mckay will be thinking about is beating Dennis’ record, although it will be in the back of his mind.

“It’s a target for him to achieve. He’s 33, but these days, if you keep yourself fit – as Billy clearly does – he has got a good few seasons left in him.

“The influence he carries within the Inverness team will also bode well for any other younger player coming through.

“Not only is Barry still there, someone who knew how to score goals, but he’s got the manager (Billy Dodds) who had a terrific scoring record, so he has experienced guys guiding him, so he’s in a good place.

“Age can just be a number. What you lose in some aspects of the game, you gain in others, so it weighs itself out.

ICT can be in title running – Dargo

Inverness reached the Premiership play-off final in May when they fell short against St Johnstone after finishing third in the league.

With six summer signings, including former ICT players George Oakley and Daniel MacKay, coming in, Dargo believes they have the quality to go for glory and win the title.

He said: “I’ve always considered the Championship to be such an exciting division, but it’s also the most difficult to get out of – anyone in football will say that.

“Any side can beat another and it’s so difficult to pick a front-runner. People will say Dundee will bounce right back up to the Premiership.

“Look at their very first game – they lost at home to Partick Thistle – so it doesn’t necessarily work that way.

“After Caley Thistle reaching the play-off final, they are still in a very good place and I’m sure they will be determined to go one step further.

“It will not be easy at all, because it is such a highly competitive league.

“However, by getting their transfer business done early, it puts them in a really strong position.

“We’re only two league games into the season, so the new players will gel soon and the management will be happy with how they’ve recruited, adding to the really good squad they had last season.

“You really hope they can kick on. Can they go one step further? It won’t be easy, but I’d say they are well equipped for the tough challenge ahead.”

Caley Jags target first league victory

ICT drew their opening two Championship games this term, against Queen’s Park and Arbroath.

This Saturday, they welcome Cove Rangers to the Caledonian Stadium, seeking their first win to push them up the table.