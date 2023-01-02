Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023

Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Jamie Durent

Your weekend may have been soundtracked by Auld Lang Syne or the Hootenanny. But the mood music in north football will be set today.

The turn of the year needs to bring a change in fortune for a number of our clubs. Four of them go head-to-head today in a bid to start 2023 on a high.

Aberdeen host Ross County at Pittodrie, both desperate for wins after a dreary end to last year, while in the Championship Cove Rangers head to Inverness looking to swap places with their struggling hosts.

The Dons have come back from the World Cup break meekly, with back-to-back defeats against Celtic and Rangers followed up with losses at St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen, despite recent misery, sit fourth, but the pressure is piling on manager Jim Goodwin to lift the malaise.

The negative approach against Celtic, the late collapse against Rangers, the three penalties conceded against St Mirren and the inept performance at Kilmarnock. Four seasons of sourness have come in a fortnight and the free-wheeling side of earlier in the campaign has been replaced by one lacking confidence and cohesion.

They face a County team who have lost all three of their games since the return and have just four wins to their name all season.

Malky Mackay’s summer rebuild has been more miss than hit and dropping to the foot of the Premiership is clear indication of the predicament the Staggies find themselves in.

It is clear where the problems lie. County are the lowest scorers in the division, with 14 goals; Jordan White has four of those, with no other player scoring more than two. Defenders George Harmon and Alex Iacovitti are among them.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
The one advantage they may get in this fixture is that Aberdeen cannot afford a slow start. Go behind at Pittodrie and Dons fans will rightly turn up the heat on their team.

County need to put pressure on Aberdeen from the off. The Dons need the tonic of three points just to calm tensions.

Inverness in dire need of result

The manager probably most in need of a result is Billy Dodds.

A beleaguered Caley Thistle have won just once since beating Cove in Aberdeen in October.

An exorbitant injury-list has not helped matters but the players still available to Dodds should be more than capable of picking up results.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Their 5-1 drubbing against Partick Thistle saw Dodds criticise the players, saying some had proven they were not up to the required level.

Social media and message boards are not an exact science when it comes to judging fanbases but it is clear Caley Thistle supporters are at their wits’ end with the current run of results.

Inverness have faded from being promotion contenders to nervously looking over their shoulders at what lies below them.

Victory for Cove would see them leapfrog the Highlanders and there is a degree of irony that Jim McIntyre, who had Dodds as his assistant at Ross County, could pile more pressure on his old friend with victory at the Caledonian Stadium.

Cove are probably in the best shape out of the four aforementioned clubs. Since their meeting with Caley Thistle more than two months ago, they have only lost once.

Yes, some key results have slipped through their fingers with late goals, but they have shown they are more than equipped to compete at Championship level.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
They beat Hamilton Accies 2-0 last time out and have opened up a decent gap between themselves, in eighth, and the bottom two.

The onus is now on delivering more consistent results and getting themselves into the middle of the pack, which does not look beyond them.

Getting their first win on the road this season and dropping Inverness further into the mire could have transformative effects on both teams’ seasons.

