Former Caley Thistle and Ross County keeper Antonio Reguero opens new Finnish chapter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Inverness and Ross County goalkeeper Antonio Reguero has rejoined Finnish powerhouses HJK Helsinki to help their young talents rise up the ranks – while continuing to play at the age of 40.

The Spanish-born goalie has enjoyed his career, but especially his time in Scotland and his base for the past seven years in Finland.

Having just left fellow Veikkausliiga, or top-flight, club FC Lahti after surviving a relegation scare, a call from the HJK pricked up Reguero’s ears.

He agreed to a one-year contract return to the club where he collected league and cup trophies just two years ago.

He was asked to play for the youthful reserve side, HJK ​​Klubi 04, and is tasked with helping guide them to promotion into the second-tier.

No desire to hang up gloves just yet

Despite offers elsewhere, Reguero, now in his fifth decade, jumped at the chance to rejoin HJK and he cannot wait to get started.

He said: “I’m 40 and I am still energetic and want to play football. HJK proposed to me a really attractive project where I will play with the reserve team while being the club’s third or fourth choice overall.

“They want to get that team promoted to the second division. They want me to pass on my experience to the younger players as well as to contribute on the field.”

Keeper continues to learn at HJK

Reguero sees this chance as an education not only for the youngsters, but for him to also develop as a coach.

He said: “I had a few job offers as a goalkeeper coach, but I really wanted to keep playing and the club gave me this opportunity.

“Also, I hope to get the chance to coach the youngsters – so hopefully it will be great and I can combine the two elements of coaching and playing.

“That can be part of my education for me as I want to be a goalkeeping coach in the future, but I also get the still enjoy playing, which I have done all my life.

“I know at some point, I won’t feel fit enough to play, but at the moment I do, so that’s great.

“I keep myself fit and do everything possible to be in the best shape possible every day, to be sharp in training and in games.

“The moment I cannot reach the ball close to the post or in top corner then it will be time for me to stop playing and give a chance to another. Physically, goalkeepers can play longer than outfield players.

“It’s also a mental game and you have to do all the work that football requires, but being a goalkeeper is not as physical compared to being an outfield player.”

Reguero is primed for action should a call-up to HJK’s first-team come, but, in the meantime, he’s more than happy to help the younger players go for their shot at glory in the reserves.

Lapland call was too good to ignore

When Reguero left Scotland – failing to make the breakthrough at Hibs in January 2016 after leaving Ross County – he weighed up his options and decided a switch to Lapland was his next port of call.

He signed for RoPS in Rovaniemi, who Aberdeen faced in the first qualifying round of the Europa League in 2019.

He said: “When I finished my time in Scotland, I thought about going back to Spain and play for two or three years, then focus on getting the badges to coach.

“Then came the chance to go to RoPS in Rovaniemi, Lapland, to come in for three months and play qualification for European games – so I signed for three months and I have now been in Finland for seven years.

“I have had the chance in my career to play in two countries I love: Scotland and Finland.”

Best game of career was at Pittodrie

Despite his side losing 4-2 on aggregate in those European ties, the former Real Madrid youth recalls fondly facing the Dons, following on from playing against them for the Highland clubs.

He said: “I had the chance to play against Aberdeen in the Europa League, which was a really pleasant experience for me to come back to Scotland.

“The stadium was packed and it was good memories for me, so playing in Finland is bringing me a lot of good experiences.

“We lost 2-1 at Pittodrie and I believe it was the best game of my career in terms of saves. It was the kind of game you have once in a lifetime.

“Here, in Lapland, we also lost 2-1, but we competed really well against Aberdeen, who had the better squad.

“I played in Scotland for four years and I had played against Aberdeen many times. I have good memories of playing against Aberdeen.”

Fond memories of life in Highlands as Reguero keeps tabs on Caley Thistle and Ross County

It was in the summer of 2012 when Reguero moved to Scotland, and Caley Thistle, after leaving Spanish lower league side CF Gandia.

He will be forever grateful for picking Inverness as his home during that time of his life, as it led to a meeting of his now wife.

He added: “Inverness gave me the chance to play in the Premiership. We had a really good team of players and a really good atmosphere at the club.

“After being at Kilmarnock, I joined Ross County and the people in Dingwall were so kind. I am grateful to both teams in the Highlands, I still have friends in the area outside of football and I am sure I will go back there.

“Also, I met my wife Debora in Inverness – she is Spanish and went to Inverness to work and study and I was there to play football and we met one another there.”

Reguero explained he’s not lost any interest in the Highlands and follows the fortunes of ICT and County.

Inverness have a long way to go to get involved in a challenge for the Championship title, while the Staggies are at the wrong end of the Premiership.

However, he thinks both teams have enough quality to achieve their respective goals this season.

He added: “Ross County were very good last season, but now they are struggling a bit. But they are fighters.

“I remember when I was there, we were bottom of the table for many, many weeks and in the last 10-12 weeks we won almost every game and stayed up in the second-last game. I believe County can stay up because they have good enough players.

“In terms of Caley Thistle, I believe this year will be their year.

“They have experienced players who will mix well with the youngsters.

“The manager, Billy Dodds, was my coach at Ross County and I really hope they can go up. I know they have had a lot of injuries, but there is still time for them.

“In the Championship, two or three wins in a row can really push you into the promotion chase.

“If you lose a few, you can drop down, but I believe they can make it.”