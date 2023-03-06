Paul Third: Caley Thistle’s need is great as they chase a Scottish Cup windfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Third: Caley Thistle’s need is great as they chase a Scottish Cup windfall

By Paul Third
March 6, 2023, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle find themselves in the most horrendous of Catch-22 situations.

In a week where the club should be focusing on a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock all the talk has been on financial rather than football matters.

But there is little doubt both are intrinsically linked at Caledonian Stadium.

Relegation to the second tier of Scottish football in 2017 has been a costly exercise for the Highlanders on and off the pitch.

The latest annual accounts for last season were released last week and they make for grim viewing.

A loss before tax of £835,751 takes the combined losses at the club to the £3 million mark for the past five years.

With assets of £462,000 and liabilities of £1,715,000, it should come as little surprise to read notes from the auditors in the accounts stating there is “a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Absence from Premiership has hit Inverness hard

These are worrying times for the club and chairman Ross Morrison has admitted as much.

From punching above their weight all the way to Scottish Cup winners to treading water makes for a worrying turn of events.

Covid has not helped the financial situation of course but it does feel, without wishing to put additional pressure on Billy Dodds and his players, that the cup quarter-final has become a vital fixture.

Six years of football in the Championship has hit the club’s coffers hard.

In the club’s last season in the Premiership in 2016-17, they averaged 3,946 for home games.

This season’s average is 1,966.

A tailing off of some home support is to be expected but it is the lack of income from away supporters which really impacts the club.

Clearly, that’s an awful lot of money on a fornightly basis no longer coming into the bank account.

Promotion challenge becoming greater every season

All the while, the need to get back to the Premiership grows in importance.

The mounting losses means less investment in the team and a smaller squad.

The result is a steeper hill to climb every season and right now that hill is in danger of becoming a mountain.

Inverness were 45 minutes from winning promotion via the play-offs last season.

Right now they are in the bottom half of the table and have it all to do in the remaining games if they are to make the play-offs again.

But all thoughts of promotion will be on hold in the Inverness board room this week. The directors will be more focused on pounds.

Hampden return would be welcome boost for the Highlanders

Caley Thistle lifted the Scottish Cup in 2015.

The stakes have seldom been higher for Caley Jags as they prepare to face Derek McInnes’ Killie this week at Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness made the most of their second bite at the Scottish Cup after being reinstated in the competition due to an administrative error from Queen’s Park who fielded an ineligible player in their win against Dodds’ men earlier in the competition.

This week’s victory

Caley Thistle’s reprieve led to them beating Premiership side Livingston 3-0 in the last round.

Victory this week sets them on a trip to Hampden. Another cup final appearance would be fantastic for the club but just getting to the final four would be significant.

There will be further losses this season, that much is clear, but they can be mitigated somewhat by a trip to Hampden.

Gate receipts are pooled and split four ways between the competing semi-finalists.

Forget silverware for a second. This would be a huge cash windfall just when Caley Thistle need it most.

No pressure lads.

