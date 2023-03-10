Cash grant of £100,000 lines Caley Thistle community team up for city hub creation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cash grant of £100,000 lines Caley Thistle community team up for city hub creation

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle's community development hub will receive £100,000 from Sportscotland to transform pitches at Inverrness Royal Academy. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle's community development hub will receive £100,000 from Sportscotland to transform pitches at Inverrness Royal Academy. Image: SNS Group

A new football base in Inverness moved a step closer as Sportscotland granted Caley Thistle’s Community Development Hub £100,000.

The national agency for sport in Scotland has awarded the sum to ICT’s community chiefs to help realise plans to transform unused pitches next to the city’s Royal Academy.

A new full-sized pitch will be created, along with ‘pathway’ pitches, a clubhouse and a changing room and toilets.

An overall expected cost of between £1-2million had previously been reported for the entire project. However, it’s understood the figure could be near the lower end of that scale, or even less.

ICT community trust is looking to have the 10-acre site improved to get rid of drainage issues and the Championship club’s community coaches will be based in new on-site offices.

The major development will mean a home venue for the Caley Thistle women and girls’ sides and will be the ideal spot for the outreach and community football activities.

It will allow scope for increased participation from disadvantaged communities, disability sport and walking football.

The plans also include it being the new home for North Caledonian League club Inverness Athletic, who currently play at Ferry Brae in North Kessock.

Hundreds will use hub every week

Caley Thistle’s community development manager Craig Masterton said the grant is a real lift and gave an indication of the numbers who will be using the facilities when they come into being.

He said: “The project has been two years in the making up to this point and the Sportscotland award is a big step forward.

“It’s definitely a very welcome boost, but there is still a lot of work to go to get to the next stage and progress it further.

“The main part is the hub will benefit so many people and groups every week. It’s a very under-utilised area of the city.

“We’re talking about having more than 600 young people, people with disabilities, walking footballers, girls’ and women, using that area.

“It will allow us to have a home and a base to deliver all these programmes to the community.”

Cash grant is ‘first step in journey’

When asked about a timescale for a potential start of the project, Masterton added: “At the moment, it’s hard to tell, but we are positive of moving forward. This is the first step in the journey to take us where we want to be.

“Hopefully, sooner rather than later, we can offer all these things to then communities of Inverness and beyond.”

