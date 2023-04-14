Premiership play-off final dates will be switched if Caley Thistle reach finals of the play-offs and Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SPFL has confirmed it will delay the Premiership play-off final in the event Caley Thistle reach both the play-off final and the Scottish Cup final.

The Premiership play-off first leg will be played on Thursday, June 1 with the second leg due to be held on Sunday, June 4, 24 hours after the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Caley Jags are set to face Falkirk in the semi-final on April 29 and are two points off the play-offs in the Championship.

In the event Billy Dodds’ side reach both finals the Premiership play-off first leg will be moved to Tuesday, June 6 with the second leg scheduled for Friday, June 9.

Both legs of the Premiership final will be screen live on Sky Sports.

BBC Scotland will show both legs of the quarter final on Tuesday, May 9 and Friday May 12 followed by the semi-finals on Friday, May 19 and Friday, May 26.

The Championship and League 1 play-off semi-finals begin on Tuesday May 9, with both legs of the finals live on BBC ALBA.

The Championship final first leg is Wednesday, May 17 with the second leg being held on Saturday, May 20.

The League 1 final first leg will be held on Tuesday, May 16 with the second leg scheduled for Friday, May 19.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The play-offs are always something to look forward to and provide unrivalled tension and drama for the fans in the stadium and those watching on TV.

“We are delighted that 10 play-off matches will be broadcast live across Sky Sports, BBC Scotland and BBC ALBA to help showcase the SPFL at all levels.”