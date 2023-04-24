Hampden hopes rise for Caley Thistle’s Austin Samuels after welcome scoring return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Hampden hopes rise for Caley Thistle’s Austin Samuels after welcome scoring return

At the closing stages of an injury-hit season, the Inverness striker is thrilled with his goal ahead of the club's Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk.

By Paul Chalk
Austin Samuels takes it all in after scoring for Inverness against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Austin Samuels takes it all in after scoring for Inverness against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Austin Samuels hopes he’s timed his scoring return to perfection – enough to land a starring role in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Falkirk.

The striker stepped off the bench to score in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Championship leaders Dundee, a result which takes the Highland club’s promotion play-off bid to the final night when they host Ayr United on May 5.

For now, all roads lead to Hampden and Samuels’ third goal of an injury-hit season could give head coach Billy Dodds food for thought ahead of the weekend’s showdown.

Dodds was delighted with Samuels’ scoring impact and highlighted the fact he’s relying on his squad as they target a final against holders Rangers or champions-elect Celtic.

Striker thrilled to hit net once again

Overall, the former Wolves hitman has been out for five months over two spells this season with fibula injuries. His weekend strike was his first goal since hitting two in a 4-1 win against Cove Rangers last August.

Last year, he made a key contribution as ICT reached the play-off final with two goals against Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals.

When asked whether his leveller against Dundee might give him a chance in the semi, he said: “It is good timing for sure. I’m delighted to get it – my first goal since I’ve come back from injury.

“I’m told Hampden is a big pitch and I like to get about the pitch, so hopefully I can play a part.”

Austin Samuels celebrates his equaliser for ICT against Dundee with Nathan Shaw.

No hint of complacency – Samuels

Caley Thistle won six Championship games in succession before drawing with Dundee.

Now they can focus fully on Falkirk and 22-year-old Samuels says they must believe they can get the result required to reach the final for the first time since the club won the trophy in 2015.

He said: “We’ll take the pressure off ourselves going into the game and play the game, not the occasion.

“We need to treat it like any other game, but when you do that, you have to make sure you’re still competitive and performing to the right level.

“There can’t be any hint of complacency, but we’ll go into it with confidence, thinking we can win.”

Confident – and ready for Hampden

And the Englishman insists it’s only now the punishing league schedule is on hold can he turn his attention to the semi showdown.

He said: “For me personally, I take every game as it comes. I can’t speak for the other players.

“The cup semi hasn’t really been on my mind too much, but now we can focus on it fully.

“I’ve never experienced Hampden, like a fair number of the squad probably.

“It will be something new, but our fans will be there to support us, so that’s a real positive. I’ll go out there confident we can win the game and get to the final.”

Austin Samuels guides his shot past Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins for the leveller on Saturday.

Late goals keeping Inverness on track

So, ICT know that these crunch games against Falkirk then Ayr will shape the end of their season. Will they have a cup final on June 3? Will they be competing in the promotion play-offs?

Eight victories from their last 10 matches overall has been terrific for raising belief within the squad, according to Samuels.

He added: “When you keep getting results, like we have, it goes on to the next one and then the next one after that. It helps you, that momentum.

“We keep getting late goals, whether it is winners or equalisers like Saturday, and that builds confidence. When you don’t, it is deflating.

“Sometimes though, you’d rather win the game comfortably, 2-0 or 3-0. We’ve been very resilient, and we’ve been playing well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: A point gained ahead of Hampden showdown
Inverness are returning to Hampden this weekend, the scene of their Scottish Cup win in 2015.
Paul Chalk: Eyes on the prizes as Caley Thistle remain focused on Falkirk at…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle avert Glasgow club's bid to share name after successful talks
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Tiredness kicked in as Caley Thistle take point against Dundee ahead of Scottish Cup…
Austin Samuels celebrates his equaliser for ICT against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 1-1 Dundee - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, is on nine goals this season with at least three more games to go. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw says team spirit has been key to promotion push
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds hopes his team deliver a winning display against league leaders Dundee on Saturday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Billy Dodds targets play-offs for Caley Thistle as title-chasing Dundee head north

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler's thigh bone in 'excruciating' spanner attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]