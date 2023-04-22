Caley Thistle 1-1 Dundee – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as play-off push goes to final day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s bid to make a late entry into the Scottish Championship promotion play-offs remains in the balance after their 1-1 draw against leaders Dundee.

Billy Dodds’ men, who had won six on the spin before this one, have only their May 5 straight shoot-out against Ayr United left of the regular league campaign.

This seventh successive game without defeat leaves ICT third, two points ahead of Partick Thistle, who have a game in hand. They are three points in front of Ayr, who remain live contenders and also with a match to spare over ICT.

The result cancelled out any slim chances Caley Thistle had of winning the league.

Dundee have two fixtures left to try and secure their automatic route back to the Premiership and are one point ahead of Queen’s Park.

They host basement battlers Cove Rangers on Friday, one week before a tantalising tussle against Queen’s Park.

For Inverness, thoughts of promotion are on hold while they prepare for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against League 1 Falkirk at Hampden.

Before a ball was kicked, there was a minute’s applause in tribute to Tommy Cumming, the former ICT groundsman and kitman who died last week.

Dundee were on the front foot from the off, knowing the chance to come close to landing the title would be their reward of winning their second successive game in the Highlands.

Zach Robinson darted down the right flank and his early cross was met by a swiped, off-target shot from Alex Jakubiak.

Luke Hannant was next to threaten when he cut inside the box and his low drive was a foot or so beyond the right post.

Jay Henderson tried his luck for Inverness with a clever chipped half-chance from the right side, but it dipped just over the crossbar.

Dundee had one more opportunity just before the break when AFC Wimbledon loanee Robinson headed just wide from a McCowan corner.

Early in the second half, Hannant whipped in a corner and Lee Ashcroft flighted a header past the left post in front of the expectant Dundee fans in the South Stand, who were willing the ball to hit the target.

On the hour mark, Dundee got the goal they were after when Jakubiak cut in from the left and after a blocked shot, Cameron flicked a back-heel past Ridgers into the net.

It seemed like that would be a massive moment, not just in this match, but for the destination of the title.

However, with 15 minutes to go, from a cross from Daniel MacKay, fellow sub Samuels was ideally placed to steer the ball into the net.

Talking points

Play-off chase going down to the wire

ICT are third, but have played one match more than their promotion rivals.

Their midweek 2-1 victory at Hamilton was brought forward from the semi-final date of April 29, but not adding another win here keeps the chances of being pipped at the post a possibility.

Goal sparked changes in set-up for Caley Thistle

Barely had Dundee taken the lead when ICT manager Billy Dodds made some key changes, with main striker Billy Mckay taken off in favour of Samuels.

Not long after that, on-loan Hibernian wide man Daniel MacKay joined Samuels in a two-pronged attack, with centre half Danny Devine making way.

Defensively, Cammy Harper switched from midfield to right-back, with David Carson moving from that position into the centre of the park to give Dundee a fresh problem.

Caledonian FC ‘invincibles’ get warm half-time reception

The unbeaten ‘invincible’ Caledonian team, which swept to Highland League glory 40 years ago, were presented to the crowd at half-time.

In season 1982-83, Caledonian’s record was played 30, won 23, drew seven and lost none, living up to their motto “Primus Inter Omnes” – First over All.

Major clubs have been handed the accolade since, but this was major first, for a club to emerge unscathed from a league campaign.

It was fitting for these former stars to shine again under the Highland sunshine.

Coming on the same day that Tommy Cumming was remembered added to the occasion as memories were shared in the stands.

Talking tactics

Billy Dodds made three changes for Inverness when they were in action at Hamilton.

Against Dundee, injury sidelined captain Sean Welsh, while Aaron Doran started his day on the bench. Back came on-loan St Mirren winger Jay Henderson from suspension and Cammy Harper slotted into midfield.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer, whose team were on a seven-match unbeaten run as they arrived in the Highlands, kept the same side which hit back for a 3-3 draw with Morton last week.

Referee watch

Euan Anderson didn’t have any big calls to make all afternoon, so was never in the limelight, allowing the players to do the talking.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Harper 6, Deas 6, Devine 6 (Daniel MacKay 68), Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Samuels 61), Allardice 7, Henderson 7 (Doran 76), Shaw 7, Delaney 6, Boyd 6 (Duffy 61).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Woods, Nicolson.

DUNDEE (4-4-2): Legzdins 6, Marshall 6 (Clampin 82), Sweeney 6, Jakubiak 6 (Thomas 82), Hannant 7 (Reedy 82), Ashcroft 6, Mulligan 6, Robinson 6, McCowan 7 (McMullan 68), Cameron 6 (Williamson 85), Maguire 6.

Subs not used: Lawlor (GK), Kerr, Byrne, Fisher.

Star man

Scott Allardice: Not only did the Caley Jags midfielder show his class in the heart of the pitch, he also sat deep after the reshuffle to help protect the back four.