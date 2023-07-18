Caley Thistle’s Billy Dodds rues lack of clinical edge after Viaplay Cup loss at Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Billy Dodds rues lack of clinical edge after Viaplay Cup loss at Dumbarton

Championship side defeated by League Two hosts as qualification hopes hang in the balance.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dumbarton. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dumbarton. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds insists his side paid the price for slackness at both ends of the park as they slipped to a 2-1 Viaplay Cup loss at League Two Dumbarton.

Goals from Ryan Wallace and Tony Wallace had the Sons coasting, although a disallowed first half Billy Mckay goal for an infringement on goalkeeper Harry Broun was a bone of contention for the Highlanders.

Billy Mckay’s club-matching record 101st goal, a tally set by Dennis Wyness, offered hope, but it was not to be for the Championship visitors.

ICT host Airdrie next Tuesday then go to Dundee on July 30 and they need six points to have any chance of edging through to the knock-outs to add to the 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend.

The ICT head coach admits conceding sloppy goals made it too much to pull back in the end, but he was happy with the display overall.

He said: “I am disappointed with the result, of course. That’s natural, but I am not disappointed with the performance – we missed so many chances.

Dumbarton’s Ryan Wallace celebrates after making it 1-0.

“It’s a game we should have won but we never won it because we defended poorly and missed chances. We have got to stop conceding bad goals. We’re working on our mental strength since we’ve come back from pre-season. We need to be better mentally.

“Tonight though, we played well and switched off twice. It’s still early and we’re only back a couple of weeks.

“We lost a bad goal on Saturday and two bad ones tonight. We gave ourselves, not quite a mountain to climb, because we should still have won this game. We can’t score three, four or five goals every time we lose two bad goals. That will get better as the season goes on, but overall we looked fit and sharp.

“We were unlucky not to take the lead. I have seen the goal and I can’t believe the referee chopped off Billy’s first half goal. It’s embarrassing.

“Billy was two yards onside but he said it was a foul on the goalie. It’s never a foul on the goalie. Wallace Duffy is up early to challenge.

“However, it is taking nothing away from Dumbarton who were good and sharp. But we were good in terms of creating chances and doing things properly, but we were not good at taking them and we lost two bad goals.”

Dodds, who praised Billy Mckay for bagging his 101st goal, accepts qualifying for the knockouts will be a challenge for ICT now.

He added: “We now need two wins and that will be tough. We should have at least have had a penalty shoot-out here tonight.

“We could have got a point or even got two points,  but it was just one of those nights. Everything we did was the way I wanted it – we just need to be more clinical.”

The Caley Jags are the idle team in their section this Saturday and return to action next Tuesday at home to newly-promoted Championship side Airdrieonians before finishing away to Championship winners Dundee on July 30.

