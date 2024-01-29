Caley Thistle fan view: Time for Inverness to improve their home form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Time for Inverness to improve their home form

Alex Samuel's hat-trick the highlight of a fine 3-2 win at Raith Rovers - but can Caley Thistle pick-up more points at home?

By David Sutherland
Alex Samuel celebrates his hat-trick for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel celebrates his hat-trick for Caley Thistle against Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: SNS

It has been quite a week in Caley Thistle’s world with a number of new players arriving and a fine win at Stark’s Park.

The January window isn’t quite shut yet but the month so far has seen a higher level of comings and goings than I can remember before, with a number of interesting new faces arriving on the scene.

Of course, before that could happen some familiar faces had to head out the Caledonian Stadium door, some of whom were not expected to go at this time.

I think most fans have been surprised at the number of defenders that have been added to the squad.

We really do have rather a lot with perhaps fewer options in midfield and up front, though the club has suggested there is still business to be done.

Duncan Ferguson is clearly trying to freshen things up and many of the new faces either started or came off the bench on Saturday in the 3-2 win at Raith Rovers. 

Samuel stole the show

Alex Samuel with the matchball after his hat-trick in Kirkcaldy. Image: SNS

Clearly, the most eye-catching contribution came from Alex Samuel whose hat-trick in under 10 minutes turned this game completely on its head.

He has fast become very popular with the club’s support and if he can carry on as he started in the weeks ahead, it will make a huge difference to this Caley Thistle side.

The manager also used this defensive strength in depth effectively in the second half with well made substitutions as Raith endeavoured to get back into the game.

While it’s great seeing Inverness win on the road, they really need to start finding a way to pick up points at home as well.

That has been a real struggle this season and I would love to see it change on Saturday against a Queen’s Park side that will be lacking our former captain, Sean Welsh, who was sent off on Saturday.

 

Conversation