Caley Thistle fan view: Time for Inverness to improve their home form

It has been quite a week in Caley Thistle’s world with a number of new players arriving and a fine win at Stark’s Park.

The January window isn’t quite shut yet but the month so far has seen a higher level of comings and goings than I can remember before, with a number of interesting new faces arriving on the scene.

Of course, before that could happen some familiar faces had to head out the Caledonian Stadium door, some of whom were not expected to go at this time.

I think most fans have been surprised at the number of defenders that have been added to the squad.

We really do have rather a lot with perhaps fewer options in midfield and up front, though the club has suggested there is still business to be done.

Duncan Ferguson is clearly trying to freshen things up and many of the new faces either started or came off the bench on Saturday in the 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.

Samuel stole the show

Clearly, the most eye-catching contribution came from Alex Samuel whose hat-trick in under 10 minutes turned this game completely on its head.

He has fast become very popular with the club’s support and if he can carry on as he started in the weeks ahead, it will make a huge difference to this Caley Thistle side.

The manager also used this defensive strength in depth effectively in the second half with well made substitutions as Raith endeavoured to get back into the game.

While it’s great seeing Inverness win on the road, they really need to start finding a way to pick up points at home as well.

That has been a real struggle this season and I would love to see it change on Saturday against a Queen’s Park side that will be lacking our former captain, Sean Welsh, who was sent off on Saturday.