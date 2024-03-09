Caley Thistle just lacked killer touch in 0-0 draw against Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle just lacked killer touch in 0-0 draw against Airdrie

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson satisfied with a third successive clean sheet as his side remain ninth - but close to three rivals.

By Paul Chalk
ICT's Billy McKay and Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa.
ICT's Billy McKay and Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Boss Duncan Ferguson hailed his back-line as Caley Thistle’s 0-0 draw with Championship visitors Airdrie just lacked one moment of magic up top.

The result keeps ICT ninth, but just one point behind Queen’s Park, Dunfermline Athletic and Ayr United, while Airdrie are just one point outside the top four.

It also extends their winless run at the Caledonian Stadium, with it almost four months since they defeated Ayr here.

It means ICT have lost just one of their last seven league matches, albeit four of those fixtures have ended in draws.

Alex Samuel and Airdrie’s Mason Hancock. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Boss – ‘We struggled with final ball’

Ferguson praised his players for throwing everything at the in-form Diamonds, but was left to ponder what might have been.

He said: “No one could question our effort. The boys pushed and pushed.

“We were the better team by a distance but never created that clear-cut chance to take it.

“We had a couple of moments flashed across the box and we had cut-backs and we never had someone on the end of one, especially in the first half.

“We had some good entries on the left side from Cammy Harper and in the second half Wallace Duffy gets in and we had one cleared off the line from Billy Mckay.

“We played really well, but just struggled with the final pass. When we did get one through from Sammy Lawal to Aribim Pepple, he was just on his heels. Sammy showed a bit of quality.

“I thought we were excellent and it was a completely different performance to Morton last week when we couldn’t string two passes together, yet we got three points.”

Airdrie ‘fouled’ amid counter-attacks

Ferguson admits there was moments of frustration as his side hunted down the winner.

He said: “We worked on the passing in training. Against Partick, they scored three and we scored three, but today we have tightened things up and we have three clean sheets in a row.

“We were dominant and we pushed hard. Cammy Kerr was outstanding in the middle of the park and Sammy (Lawal) was great in his first game in a long time.

“Our defensive line was very good but we just never got on the end of some balls. We had a lot of corners and wide free-kicks.

“They kept fouling our counter-attacks. I was going crazy on the touchline. Every time we counter attacked, they fouled our players but never got booked, but it was a good performance.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Livi Lion Lawal in for ICT debut

This was the first of final nine fixtures as each one grows in importance.

Including a defeat in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup last July, this was the fifth meeting of the season between Inverness and the Diamonds, with just one ICT board on the board to date.

From the side which defeated fourth-placed hosts Morton 2-0 last week, injured midfielder Sean McAllister was replaced by Samuel Lawal, in for his debut on-loan Livingston.

Airdrie, fresh from their 2-0 midweek victory at Dunfemline, were unchanged.

Rhys McCabe’s team, who won promotion via the play-offs last summer, have designs on doing the same this time, which would be a remarkable feat.

Billy Mckay is challenged by Airdrie player/boss Rhys McCabe. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Neat play without the cutting edge

It was a nice opening from both sides and the first chance of note saw Charlie Telfer testing Mark Ridgers with a drive from distance, which the goalkeeper held.

From an ICT point of view, Alex Samuel and Billy Mckay were looking lively, with Lawal displaying tidy touches.

Airdrie threatened to cut into the box when Mason Hancock attack from the left, but Danny Devine was on hand to sweep the ball away.

Cammy Harper drew a save from keeper Josh Rae after slick play once more from Samuel as the hosts upped the tempo.

The final chance before half-time saw Max Anderson’s deflected drive clutched with ease by Rae.

Midfielder Samson Lawal, on his debut, and Airdrie’s Liam McStravick  Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Keeper injury as ICT have best of play

Five minutes after the interval, Billy Mckay was a fraction away from opening the scoring when his header was cleared off the line by Kanayo Megwa after Wallace Duffy teed the striker up.

Inverness were having the best of the second half and Billy Mckay’s tempting cross on 61 minutes just had too much pace on it for the in-rushing Duffy.

Airdrie keeper Josh Rae darted from his goal as he bravely saved at the feet of the advancing substitute Aribim Pepple.

The Diamonds’ number one was injured in the challenge and was replaced by David Hutton for his first appearance of the campaign.

Inverness seemed the most likely to nick the win and Pepple flashed a shot into the side-netting from another attack down the left flank.

However, time ran out and it means ICT stay in the relegation play-off spot, albeit within striking range of several rivals.

They stay at home next Saturday when Ayr United are the visitors.

Airdrie’s Liam McStravick  and Inverness’ midfielder Samson Lawal. Image:  Paul Byars/SNS Group

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Carragher 7, Devine 6, Savage 6, Kerr 8, Lawal 7, Anderson 7, Harper 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Pepple 68), Samuel 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Doran, Samuels, Boyes, Brooks, Ujdur.

AIRDRIEONIANS (4-1-3-2): Rae 6 (Hutton 73), Megwa 6, Watson 6, Fordyce 6, Hancock 7, McCabe 6, Telfer 7, Frizzell 7 (Lyall 73), McStravick 7, McGill 4 (Calum Gallagher 32), Todorov 6.

Subs not used: Taylor-Sinclair, O’Connor, McMaster, Dunlop, Donnell, Gavin Gallagher.

Referee: Calum Scott.

Attendance: 2035.

Man of the match: Cammy Kerr.

